Anglophone Problem - Why the UN gave the President of Cameroun two Maps On May 20, 2010 :: CAMEROON According to CRTV reports monitored in Buea, and recorded in the State-owned Cameroon Tribune, the United Nation’s 64th President of the general Assembly, Ali Triki was in Yaounde on May 20. He had not been at the ceremonial ceremony marking Yaounde declared National Day, but turned up at the Unity Palace with a strong delegation. His birthday gift to Biya was two well-framed maps. The one was a large framed map of La Republique du Cameroon, with an international boundary separating LRC and the Southern Cameroons. The second was the map of the British Cameroons, with an international boundary separating the Southern Cameroons and Northern Cameroons.

#SouthernCameroons The CRTV reporter on the bid, George Ewane made the following commentaries: “Apart from the Map of the Republic of Cameroun is that of British Southern Cameroons is and the anchor man at the studio, Joseph Le and Ephraim Banda Ghogomo cut in to ask “What did you say?”? And George could comment no more. So he allowed the microphone to overhear what Mr. Ali Triki was saying.., Voici la carte du Cameroun Britannique…histoire en a decidee”?

La Republique du Cameroun had her independence on January 1, 1960. The boundaries as of that date were determined, established and recorded at the Secretariat of the United Nations in New York. As of that day, the Southern Cameroons and Northern Cameroons were still under the trusteeship of Britain, being prepared for eventual independence. Its flag was Green Red Yellow and its National Anthem, reflecting the savagery of LRC was made public. Its first President was Mr. Ahmadou Ahidjo.

On February 11, 1961, the Southern Cameroons voted in a UN-organized plebiscite to have her independence in a defined union with LRC, while Northern Cameroons did so, but to unite with the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nigeria remains a federation as of that pact signed in 1961, while the Southern Cameroons remains annexed, given that the proceeds from the 1961 plebiscite were never formalized in a Union Treaty to be deposited at the Secretariat of the United Nations as per U.N Charter, which makes it very clear that if two nations come into an understanding to change their original international boundaries in the form of any mergence, it must do so with the knowledge of the United nations and both will sign a Union pact which must be deposited at the U.N Secretariat.

But, history has it that by June/July of 1961, La Republique du Cameroun invited the Southern Cameroons, through its Prime Minister, John Ngu Foncha, to attend a Conference in Foumban in LRC where they were to discuss the Constitution of a future United Cameroons in a federal structure. Was this to go along smoothly, there was to be a signing ceremony whose outcome was to be related to the United Nations as per UN Charter Article 102(b)? Alas, this never happened as LRC’s foul play was uncovered. Foumban ended in a still birth.

So, by October 1, 1961, Britain was itchy to quit the soils of Southern Cameroons. J.O. Field had packed his bags and baggage and his boat was steaming, ready to take off. Southern Cameroons was to be officially declared an independent state, to assert its future. What happened at today is Bongo Square was a horrible mess “an open hijacking of the independence of a people. When the Union Jack was lowered, Ahidjo’s green Red Yellow was raised and LRC’s Savage Anthem chanted in French!! Foncha was helpless and vulnerable.

That notwithstanding, the independence was declared, and only hijacked. It was like a slave being freed by one slave master, and on his way home, he is enslaved by another slave master.

ENTER THE TWO MAPS

So, what were the two maps that the UN representative handed to Biya in Yaounde on May 20, 2010? According to live re[ports from CRTV monitored in Bamenda, the UN representative, Ali Triki, who is the President of the 64th General Assembly of the UN, in handing the two maps to Cameroun’s Head of State, declared “Voici les cartes de Cameroon Britannique…histoire en a decidee? ( Here are the maps of British Cameroons…history had so decided..”?. According to another State-owned media, Cameroon Tribune of Tuesday May 25, 2010, on page 1 and 3, carrying the pictures of the two maps in the presence of Paul Biya and Jean Victor Nkolo, who is of the Information Department at the UN, the two maps were well framed, large enough for Biya to understand even from twenty meters away.

The first and very gigantic one is the Map of La Republique du Cameroun as of January 1, 1960! It shows clearly the red line and green line separating British Cameroons from La Republique du Cameroun. LRC is no more a triangle with British Cameroons as Biya and Yaounde have it. What Mr. Ali Triki was presenting through this first big map was the map showing LRC as far as the United Nations is concerned. That is LRC as per January 1, 1960.

The second map is also very clear and well framed, clearly separated from the first. It shows the Map of British Southern Cameroons as of October 1, 1961. What does this entails? It means one and one thing only. The United Nations cannot suffer itself to print and frame very large maps of one’s country to come and present it as birth day gifts just like that. Imagine that at your birth day, someone comes up with framed pictures of yours when you were born. Or, in another circumstance, imagine that you are celebrating the 50th anniversary of your marriage; someone comes with two framed pictures of you, and your wife, separately, when she was a maiden and you a bachelor. More so, he refers to her as Miss. The message is simple! That the man, say, the court magistrate or mayor, is reminding you that your stay together is still not regularized as per the law.

The United Nations has come and attended the 50th anniversary of LRC, and, by the gift of those two maps, is informing the Yaounde authorities that the same UN will readily attend the 50th anniversary of the Southern Cameroons in Buea come October 1, 1961. Is the UN acknowledging, in a diplomatic manner that Yaounde and Buea have some unfinished works at the UN’s Secretariat. That what the Banjul courts. ACHPR is dabbling with is already being taken care of at the level of the UN..or maybe, the Gorji Dinka were right after all, except that they do not know like all of us, how to exploit their opportunities and chances!

