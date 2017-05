France (Divonne-les-Bains) France (Divonne-les-Bains) excamerounais

Prof. Shanda Ntone, I salute your tribune. She is a thousand leagues distant from the whimsical tribunes of those who come to demand the pity of France. They do not know that even between France and Germany, historical partners, he gives himself behind the scenes a merciless war.

On point 4, I do not share your opinion. For my part, I consider that it is the Africans themselves who cultivate this feeling of inferiority and prejudice. What do you think of a Frenchman or a European who sees every day, the poor negroes cross the Mediterranean to flee their country