   CAMEROUN :: Hôpitaux : Ces patients qui ne peuvent pas payer :: CAMEROON

155000 Frs CFA = 236,3 €

225760 Frs CFA = 344,17 €

364.400 Frs CFA = 555.52 €

Total: 744960 Frs CFA = 1135,68 €



This is the sum for which Cameroonians are taken prisoners in the hospitals, whereas we know that as always, Paul Biya takes charge of medical evacuations. And only one evacuation sanitary costs € 150,000. In addition to the daily hospitalization costs of up to several hundred €