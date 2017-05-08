LA REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN EPISCOPAL CONFERENCE LETTER ON THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS VS LA REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN POLITICAL CONFLICT: AN SCNC REACTION On behalf of the SOUTHERN CAMEROONS NATIONAL COUNCIL (SCNC) and the Southern Cameroonian people, at home and abroad in general, we salute the Episcopal Council of la Republique du Cameroun and acknowledge with keen interest their clear position made explicit in their historic letter of 29th April 2017. That at their 42nd General Assembly held in their nation’s capital, Yaoundé, they spared time to examine the current political crisis between Southern Cameroons and la Republique du Cameroun and came to the conclusion of “One People, One Nation” raises fundamental questions of where we stand in times of crisis. Do we stand with the oppressed or the oppressor? Do we defend the truth or do we transform falsehood into a religion? Do we defend the weak or we team up with the powerful against the weak? It is in this light that we put up this Reaction not to teach new truths but simply to remind the Prelates of what we know they by their calling and in their privileged positions certainly know better….

#RepubliqueDuCameroun It is self-evident that even from a scriptural perspective anyone who fears and worships the Almighty Creator, in his devotion to his Lord and sound judgement most be a patriot and a nationalist. Few examples will suffice here;

1). Keen studies of God’s interaction with and instructions to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, among others, in the book of Genesis, for example, clearly and consistently imprint the spirit of patriotism and nationalism in these founding fathers of the Jewish nation. This spirit of patriotism and nationalism is equally seen in David versus Goliath, Samson, Daniel, Queen Esther and many others in defense of their identity and nation.

2). Though the Israelites lived in Egypt for 430 years they never for whatsoever reason pretended to be Egyptians.

3). Evidence before us shows clearly that even the very bad King Pharaoh who knew not Joseph only enslaved, tried to control their fast growing population and imposed hard labour on the Israelites: he never for one moment tried to assimilate them or deny them their Jewish identity. He never imposed Egyptian culture and language on the Israelites.

4). Though Jacob died in Egypt, by his firm will to his children, he was transported at great cost to Egypt, thanks to Joseph, and buried with his ancestors in Canaan.

5). When the bad King Pharaoh surrendered to God’s command “LET MY PEOPLE GO!” Moses carried the bones of Joseph that had been lying in wait for more than 300 years for this eventful departure. This was in fulfillment of Joseph’s will that he be buried in the holy land with his ancestors. Why? He was not an Egyptian but a Jew.

6). In Prov. 22:28 the divine law is firm “Do not move an ancient boundary stone…”

The nation, your nation, known as from Jan. 1, 1960 as la Republique du Cameroun had its foundation under the League of Nations (LN). Art. 22 of the LN Covenant is very clear. This was followed by the Anglo-French boundary treaty of 1933 between the two Cameroons and the Trusteeship Agreement which France signed with the UN in 1946. These treaty obligations were finally sealed when on Jan. 1, 1960 le Cameroun Français in fulfillment of Art. 76(b) of the UN Charter gained independence from France, albeit indépendance avec la France, as la Republique du Cameroun. It joined UN membership in Sept. of same year.

Without doubts, I believe my Lords Spiritual are profoundly aware of the principle of international jurisprudence of uti possedetis juris and the critical date and the AU Constitutive Act, Art. 4(b) on the immutability and inviolability of boundaries inherited at independence.

That being the case as it is and should be, which is the “One People, One Nation” the respectable Prelates wish to defend here which disturbingly includes the Southern Cameroons? To many Southern Cameroonians it sounds like the Prelates are here playing the political game of make belief and sloganeering which la Republique Presidency and its ministry of mendacity, deception and historical distortion, at the head of which is Alhadji Issa Tchiroma Bakary, are experts.

Over the years, troops of la Republique have carried barbaric atrocities against our people. We have often watched with disbelieve the silence of the men of God and other statesmen of la Republique du Cameroun who have never lifted a finger. Beginning with the Ebubu, Tombel, massacre of 1962, the butcheries of the 1990, Black Saturday in Ndu, 1992, the two imposed states of emergency and economic blockade and the consequent flagrant impunities, the Oct. 1, 2001 massacre and maiming of SCNC activists for commemorating their independence, and the most recent barbaric murders, raping and abuse of university female students in Buea, the kidnappings and abductions of our youths to Kondengui for further torture and kangaroo trial in French, under the Napoleonic code by francophone military judges. Has any ever condemned?

Can these Men of God convince anyone that they are ignorant of the Banjul Ruling of 2009 which forbids the arrest of suspects for alleged crimes committed in Southern Cameroons, Common Law jurisdiction, to be detained and tried under the civil law jurisdiction by Francophone judges in a language the accused have no mastery?

Can these Prelates site similar cases of la Republique citizens arrested in la Republique du Cameroun for whatever alleged crimes transferred to and detained and tried under the Common law system by common law judges in English? Where then is the “One People, One Nation”?

If by whatever inference they believe that the two Cameroons constitute or should constitute “One People, One Nation” why is it that since 2009 they have not mounted pressure on President Paul Biya, himself a Catholic, to respect the AU Charter and Ruling of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) approved by the AU Summit in July 2009, to submit to the Constructive Dialogue under the Good Offices of the African Commission?

Arch Bishop Samuel Kleda of Douala cannot so soon forget the vandalisation of the monument in honour of J N Foncha, himself a Catholic and Knight of the Holy See by la Republique forces. Does your “One People, One Nation” not stand hollow with these incontrovertible facts?

On the other hand, what did the Bishops of la Republique do when they saw that the Bishops and by implication the church in Southern Cameroons was dragged to court to pay huge sums of money by the Yaoundé regime for no crime they committed?

Or have the Prelates now arisen aggressively into action to forestall the restoration of the independence of Southern Cameroons? Are they worried and disturbed by inevitable loss of la Republique’s slaves and bread basket which RESTORATION will impose? King Pharaoh suffered this nightmare and crashed into greater calamities as he tried to stop the unstoppable. There are laws of nature, which man cannot amend. The laws must only be obeyed.

In the book of Heb. 11: 24-30 we are told that Moses when grown up decided to identify with his people turned into slaves rather than deceive himself or pretend to be a prince of Egypt and live in legendary luxury. I hope la Republique Prelates are not embarrassed that after 56 years of servitude under la Republique, Southern Cameroonians including their Men of God have risen to defend the truth and seek justice through restoration under the guidance of the Almighty.

We fervently believe that rebellion against tyranny which we have suffered under is neither a crime nor a sin. On the contrary, it is obedience to God who in His infinite wisdom created all men free and equal and to each people He ordained their eternal heritage. This they must cherish and nourish and bequeath to their descendants in whole for their prosperity and happiness.

Slaves live in perpetual sorrow, misery and in mournful life never worship God well. This explains why the Jews in captivity lamented, how do we sing the Lord’s song in a foreign land? Those who lived the Southern Cameroons way of life under the Southern Cameroons Government, may not have the language to convey to you what the church in Southern Cameroons has lost under la Republique imperial rule. At least they can shed tears that illustrate the painful anguish!

The church in Southern Cameroons has played a unique rule. In addition to its ordained spiritual guidance, it also inculcates Christian ethics, social values, honesty, spirit of industry, meritocracy, to the youths through its educational institutions. Through rigorous discipline and effective teaching, judging from end of course certificate examination results, we see that mission schools top. Does that not explain why our mission schools are flooded with la Republique children? Restoration of Southern Cameroons sovereign statehood is the permanent solution to serfdom under la Republique and assimilation disguised as harmonization that will barstadise the established core values and sound educational system and our rich Common law system which enhances and guarantees human dignity and freedom. This is to defend our self-worth and bequeath a rich legacy to our descendants.

The defense and of promotion of Truth, Justice, Love, and Freedom among all men in society and the world constitute the ordained mission of the church. And without respect and defense of TRUTH in the world there can be no JUSTICE. Truth and Justice are the foundation of PEACE and enduring development. From your action we see that the ordained and respected representatives of the Lord in la Republique have sacrificed TRUTH and JUSTICE on the high altar of their “One and Indivisible Cameroon” or their “One People, One Nation.” Because this falsely includes annexed Southern Cameroons, the Lord and embodiment of Truth and Justice has heard the cry of Southern Cameroonians for justice and freedom and the command is “LET THE PEOPLE GO!” Let Arch Bishop Samuel Kleda build unité nationale in la Republique as existed from the LN to independence and leave Southern Cameroons alone.

What is most baffling and an act of a colonial master determined to keep his colony and slave at all cost, is that Arch Bishop Samuel Kleda has embarked on tour of the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province beginning with Buea, to Kumba, Mamfe and Bamenda to arm twist the Bishops to respect the orders from above. What is interesting is that while in Buea he was hand in gloves with the proconsuls effecting neo apartheid. Is it not said, what goes around, comes around?

To say the least, the letter of the Prelates plus the imperial tour to arm twist our Men of God is predicated on and inspired by the political and economic agenda which sustained for more than half a century is now being ruptured by the determined will of the Southern Cameroonian people.

If the purpose for writing was to mediate and find common ground for dialogue between the two peoples and two nations, they need reconsider. Talking of genuine dialogue TRUTH, JUSTICE, and LEGALITY must be central. And this can only take place under the UN as the referee.

The respond to all these overt and covert moves is, Southern Cameroonians have crossed the Red Sea. No matter the depth of the cup of endurance it must get full and overflow. Enough is Enough! Southern Cameroonians will never be the washer man’s donkey!

May the good LORD guide and lead us all in Truth and Justice.

NFOR, NGALA NFOR

National Chairman (SCNC)