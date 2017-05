France (Gruffy) France (Gruffy) excamerounais

God, why did you abandon this country?



First of all, I think that the time when states built large stadiums is completely over.

Clubs, in a private-public partnership, are responsible for the construction of their sports equipment, regardless of their location. This is the case, for example, with the light stadium in Lyon. There are big corporations in Cameroon that have huge profit margins, and they should invest some in infrastructure like that. Look at all clubs, big or small, they are accompanied financially by big companies.

Where a country like Equatorial Guinea has taken a few months to organize a CAN, Cameroon as always wants to put the years. And as always, one begins by instilling the doubt to accelerate things and finish them to tear and mock those who were wondering