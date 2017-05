   Zimbabwe : Mugabe soutient que son pays est ''le plus développé'' d'Afrique après l'Afrique du Sud

France (Gruffy) France (Gruffy) excamerounais

I do not subscribe to everything Mugabe says even less to his violent methods of gunning towards his opponents, but he may not be quite wrong.

The question is what is a developed or underdeveloped country. Who imposes the criteria in the development index?

Bhutan has succeeded in putting in the GDP, for example, Happiness, which is beginning to be taken into account.

What do Africans have to put on the table? Nothing. Except to be satisfied with the slogans and terminology of the IMF, the World Bank and others, such as: structural adjustment plans, emergence, growth and consorts

In the West people may be in undeniable material comfort, but are they happy?