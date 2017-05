   FRANCE :: EMMANUEL HOLLANDE OU FRANÇOIS MACRON SEUL LE VOTE MARINE LE PEN POURRA NOUS SAUVER DU SOMNIFERE COLONIAL EN AFRIQUE

France (Gruffy) France (Gruffy) excamerounais

Parfait Valère,

You are yourself a thousand times more sheep. Get colonialism out of your head first. And you will have your eyes open. You are one of those who think that the future of Africa is decided under other heavens than those of Africa.

This is how many Africans and even blacks around the world have thought that the arrival of Barack Obama in the White House would change the political situation, particularly with regard to Africa. I looked for the faces of those who jumped to the ceiling after his election in 2008, they were made very small.

I urge you to look at Sarkozy's declarations on France-Africa before his arrival at the Élysée in 2007. Always dream !!! Always make believe to the Africans that the others are deciding their fate