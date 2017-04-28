   CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking

CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking

CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking
April 20, 2017 after he was found in possession of 2 ivory tusks, a skin and several teeth from a freshly killed leopard. The clergy man travelled from Mvangan to Sangmenlima in the South Region where he attempted to sell the wildlife contraband. It is expected that the suspect who is presently behind bars would be charged on three counts including unlawful possession and commercialization of parts of protected species and the killing of the species – that is the elephant and the leopard.

According to preliminary investigations, the clergy man is suspected to have been trafficking ivory for a long time and a source close to the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity said the catholic priest had been trafficking in ivory for over 5 years and had developed a network of poachers to whom he supplied basically everything they needed for poaching. These items included arms and bullets, clothing and cover. He equally supplied food to the families of poachers who were on poaching expeditions that could run up to weeks.

He was arrested during an operation carried out by the Dja and Lobo Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in collaboration with the Sangmelima Gendarmerie Territorial Brigade. The Last Great Ape Organisation (LAGA) provided technical assistance during the whole process that involved a thorough investigation into the illegal activity of the prelate. After his arrests, the car he used was immediately taken to the delegation’s office where it is stationed and could be impounded. He drove the car from Mvangan with the products hidden inside.

According to the same sources , he supplies raw ivory tusks to other traffickers based in Sangmelima, Douala and Yaounde and uses his religious status to drive pass through check points unperturbed as few check points officials would dare suspect a catholic priest to be carrying ivory contraband. This is a common routine among traffickers who always use a front profession for the cover needed to effectively carry out trafficking. This is not the fast time a man of God has been arrested for wildlife trafficking. A pastor was arrested on December 16, 2015 as he tried to sell 19 chimp skulls in Yaounde. He had travelled from Meyomessala in the South Region to Yaounde and shortly after he arrived, he hired a taxi which took him to a popular neighbourhood in Yaounde to hook up with a client and got himself picked up by wildlife officials.

The illegal trade in ivory has pushed elephants to the bring of extinction in several Afircan countries and ivory has become a coveted commodity by those living in areas that still have populations of elephants. They are shot and killed and their tusks hacked off. The poachers who supply ivory tusks to the priest would cut off the parts with chain saws.

The arrest is described by some who work in the sector as very important because it provides sufficient indication into how deep and complex the illegal ivory trade runs and how wide afield are those involved in it – some coming from very unsuspecting quarters indeed.

© Camer.be : Franck BAFELI With LAGA

REAGISSEZ A CET ARTICLE AVEC FACEBOOK

Chers intervenants,

Depuis quelques temps, les débats sont devenus houleux dans les réactions sur votre site Internet Camer.be. Si votre site se veut un lieu de débats, cet espace n’est pas, et ne sera jamais, la tribune des injures à caractères tribales,racistes, antisémites et même des injures personnelles entre certains lecteurs qui se connaissent aussi bien de façon épistolaire que physique.

Nous traquerons désormais des réactions comportant des injures et, à chaque réaction malveillante, nous n'hésiterons pas à bannir définitivement et sans recours les auteurs tout en les excluant sans réserve de notre base de données.

@
@
Résultats du tirage de la 14ème Edition de la Coupe de la Confédération Total
Résultats du tirage de la 14ème Edition de la Coupe de la Confédération Total
Facebook
SOCIETE :: CAMEROUN :: LES +
radios
RTS 90.5 FM CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking Sky One Radio 100.1 FM CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking Amplitude FM CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking Kalak FM CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking Nkongsamba FM CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking Cameroonvoice CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking Fréquence de vie CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking
réclame
LE DéBAT
AFRIQUE :: Débat: Un pays peut-il se développer avec la culture de l´autre ? :: AFRICA
AFRIQUE :: Débat: Un pays peut-il se développer avec la culture de l´autre ? :: AFRICA
partenaire
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking
POINT DU DROIT
L'intangibilité du titre foncier au Cameroun :: CAMEROON
L'intangibilité du titre foncier au Cameroun :: CAMEROON
ELECTION PRÉSIDENTIELLE FRANCAISE VU PAR UN BOUT DU CAMER
évènement
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking
actuellement sur le site
HABEAS CORPUS
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: A catholic priest arrested for Ivory Trafficking
Loading...
Les Banen du Benelux