CAMEROUN :: Cameroon, Ahmed Abba's Trial: Radio France Internationale, Journalistic transparency, and State reason in Yaoundé Ahmed Abba, the RFI correspondent in the Hausa language based in Maroua, Cameroon, in the north of the country, was convicted of "whitewashing terrorist acts of the Boko Haram". According to Achille Mbembe, Ahmed Abba is a hostage of a dictatorial regime that wants to use pretexts to mask the shortcomings of the army and intelligence services. Indeed, Ahmed Abba is being punished as a combat strategy to Mau Mau the national press and the desire to criminalize the profession of journalist in Cameroon, according to Denis Nkwebo, president of the National Union of Journalists of Cameroon. Because everything that is reproached to Ahmed Abba is to have been a great professional journalist. At no time in this trial, we were given proof that he was involved in something serious. The press has so far been under silent oppression, and the condemnation of Ahmed Abba is a strong message to journalists who still dare to practice this trade in this country where we are told every day that we are in a democracy. “In effect, the Abba’s trial is another evidence of the shameful record of the regime of Yaoundé in terms of free speech and censorship to a profession for whom the system has rarely worked, and who have long suffered its brutality.

#AhmedAbba What should also be remembered from the intervention of Mr. Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the robotic enforcer of the dominant ideological script and authorized truths, however, is the recognition that indeed part of the Cameroonian territory is occupied by the Boko Haram whereas this same griot vowed many times that no square centimeters of the Cameroonian territory is occupied by the Boko Haram.

The issue of journalistic transparency is an ethical necessity to clarify what counts as fact and falsehood, and the hard work of opening to skepticism the armature of distortion and erasure necessary for maintaining the epistemic order of a post-truth/post-fact world.

Thus, how to differentiate political fiction and state reason is a practice of citizenship.

WikiLeaks and Edward Snowden have shown us that total transparency does not necessarily lead to better days for democracy. On the other hand, a government that is "transparent" like the regime in Yaoundé can always use the state reason against anything is perceived to constitute an opposition to the regime. In this Orwellian world, journalists become "pseudo-journalists," top executives of the state, “shabby thieves and bandits of common law" according to Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Cameroonian minister of communication and government spokesman. Mr Tchiroma draws his discursive life not from any basis in truth but from its cynical wink-and-nod appeal to the partisans of the status-quo and the dictatorship.

Each of his discredited declarations are the stuff of propaganda resting not on the power of evidence but on that of gut-level, intuitive beliefs generated by Jean-Francois Bayart’s politics of the belly. The propagandist, know-nothing excesses of are the product of long organized truth produced the power-knowledge of the dictatorship. As such, it is clear that a dictatorship can never admit that political purges exist. It would be a shooting itself in the face and recognizing that the political system is not democratic. Political or "shabby" prisoners should therefore be tried as ordinary criminals. The problem is that these so-called ordinary prisoners are tried by special or even exceptional courts (like the Special Criminal Court in Cameroon) and that their investigation files do not follow the traditional judicial channel, but are often educated by special services in the name of national security or simply by the prince.

Among other things, the accused cannot appear freely, is systematically placed in pre-trial detention, even though he should normally enjoy the status of a common law defendant at least until the judgment is pronounced. According to Le Monde, since his arrest in Maroua, at the end of July 2015, Ahmed Abba, did not cease, when possible, to claim his innocence. Two weeks after his arrest, he was transferred to the capital, held incommunicado for three months on the premises of the Directorate General of External Research, where, according to his testimony at the bar, the intelligence services tortured him for days. His ordeal continued in prison, where he was chained for several days. And his trial was a perfect illustration of the Kafkaesque character of Cameroonian justice.

This privatization of the judicial record has an impact on the defense, as lawyers generally do not have or partially access all files in the name of national security. Moreover, in a political procedure, the verdict is predetermined in advance because justice passes to the orders of politics. A political prisoner, by nature, never wins his trial, including defended by the best lawyers.

On this subject, when Abba’s trial opened, on 29 February 2016, the prosecution announced that it would present five witnesses to prove the "guilt" of the journalist. Their depositions are still waiting. It was then to wait for the report of a "cybercrime expert" commissioned by the government commissioner. His work was rejected by the court which finally appointed a panel of experts whose findings did not convict Ahmed Abba for "complicity" with Boko Haram, as the prosecution intended.

Mr. Charles Tchoungang maintains that during the trial, the offense of whitewashing terrorist acts could not be verified. It therefore intends to obtain its revocation on appeal. "We believe that this matter needs to be re-examined by judges who do not have the passion, nor the pressure that has surrounded this file for 23 months," he explained. You are told that you have laundered the proceeds of terrorism. But you are not told what product you have laundered. Have we seized weapons, vehicles or ammunition that were allegedly subcontracted by a terrorist agent to Mr. Abba to launder him? The answer is no. "

Moreover, these prisoners, for the most part, are also embalmed, not in conventional prisons, but in militarized or so-called maximum security institutions, which CR2P president Joel Didier Engo, called "Concentration death camp".

The case of Ahmed Abba shows, once again, a government that abuses the notion of reason of state to infect the justice and place it under orders.

Certainly, the fast-and-loose proclivities of the Biya’s administration deserves nothing less than relentless vigilance for they are, quite without doubt, opportunistic, irresponsible, and dangerous. But the post-truth/post-fact crisis also invites insights about a whole terrain of epistemic contestation that marks the authority of official knowledges precisely in their encounters with unpalatable counter-knowledges. The stakes of the current crisis, then, also allow us glimpses of the disciplinary modalities of facts and falsehoods themselves as categories of power-knowledge embedded within struggles authorizing some truths and repressing others, and enlisted to maintaining the dominant order.