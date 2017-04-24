CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: 3 traffickers arrested with lion and leopard skins Three people were arrested on the 13th of April 2015, in Meiganga for trafficking in a two leopard skins and a lion skin. Also seized from the traffickers were two crocodile skins during the operation that was carried out by wildlife officials of the Mbere Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife working in collaboration with the Gendarmerie Territorial Brigade. One of the traffickers left Garoua with some of the wildlife products on board a grey Toyota car and arrived Meiganga where he got in contact with an accomplice.

#PangolinScales The arresting team tracked the car from the moment it arrived Meiganga to a location near a fuellng station and the three traffickers were arrested as they pulled the skins from bags full with grains of maize. According to one of the members of the team, they were about to start doing business when wildlife officials quickly move in and got them. The skins had been hidden among grains of maize to enable the 37-year old trafficker who left Garoua to pass through check points without being discovered as transporting parts of protected species. He equally had supporting documents proving he was travelling with maize.

Prior investigations had established that an illegal sale of lion, crocodile and leopard skins was about to be carried out in the town and wildlife officials teamed up with the gendarmerie to stop the transaction and arrest the traffickers. The operation was carried out with technical support from The Last Great Ape Organization (LAGA). If found guilty the three face up to 3 years imprisonment for trafficking in protected wildlife species. The illegal trade in these species is seriously affecting their ability to survive and the lion is facing serious survival challenges in the country with just a few hundred remaining in the wild in the Northern part of the country.

The trade is trans-boundary with Nigeria being one of the main destinations for the lion skins coming from Cameroon. According to sources close to the case, one of the traffickers has a number of international connections in Nigeria, Chad and beyond, attesting to the international character of their business that is well organized. The Meiganga based trafficker, according to the same sources, is the main buyer of the products while the Garoua-based trafficker is the main supplier and collector. He equally supplies wildlife contraband to clients based in Yaounde and Douala. He is equally suspected of gold trafficking.

On the other hand, the 38-year old Meiganga-based trafficker owns a restaurant at the heart of the town. Traffickers generally use a front business as a cover for their underground activity and restaurants are superb areas to establish contacts with buyers and sellers. Last year, the same kind of situation was observed in Ebolowa where two were arrested for ivory trafficking. One of them owned a restaurant as a front business and in the restaurant, a piece of carved ivory was hanging free as an advert for the kind of business that was run by the owner of the restaurant.

The Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife is expected to push charges against the three who are presently behind bars while the establishment of a case file is in process. The Ministry seems to

be gunning for effective law enforcement efforts in the wildlife sector and many consider this to be the a swift short term measure to hamper the illicit trade in parts of protected wildlife species.

Photo: Arrested traffickers with lion and leopard skins.

Notorious trafficker arrested with over 100 kg of pangolin scales.

A 37-year old man was arrested in Messamena for illegal possession and attempts at selling over 100 kg of pangolin skins. The arrest that took place at midday on Friday April 14, 2017 was carried out by officials of the Forestry and Wildlife Control Post who were assisted by the Messamena Gendarmerie Territorial Brigade during a crackdown operation that took the notorious pangolin scale trafficker who had been under investigations for some time now.

The trafficker who owns a store is suspected to have been regularly supplying pangolin scales to clients in Yaounde and Douala. He would transport and sell bags of scales and on returning to his base he would buy provisions and supplies for his store, reports of preliminary investigations indicate. But on that day his luck ran out as investigations had provided enough information pertaining to an illegal sale of pangolin scales that was about to be carried out in town. The operation was carried out with the technical support of The Last Great Ape Organisation (LAGA).

The trafficker who is presently behind bars is expected to be charged with two counts including unlawful possession and circulation of a totally protected wildlife species, this, according to sections 101 and 158 of the 1994 wildlife law and could face up to 3 years imprisonment. Cameroon has three species of pangolins and only the giant pangolin was classified as totally protected but after the last CoP of CITES that held last year in South Africa, all species of pangolins were moved to Appendix I which gives the highest levels of protection under this UN convention that regulates trade in wildlife species. Minister Ngole Philip Ngwesse quickly reacted to the CITES’ decision by issuing a circular letter in January 2017 that says all pangolin species are totally protected in the country.

The illicit trade in pangolin scales has witnessed a very rapid increase over the last couple of years thanks to increase demand from the Asian markets. The scales are widely used in traditional Chinese medicines and as aphrodisiacs despite no scientific evidence of any therapeutic or curative properties. This has caused a huge black market for the scales and pangolins in Africa are paying a huge price for the incessant demands for their scales. The scales are collected by smaller traffickers who go around villages and buy the scales to supply bigger traffickers like the one arrested in Messamena. They in turn supply Chinese traffickers like the ones arrested in January in Douala with over 5 tons of scales sealed in two huge containers ready for export to China.

The trafficker is presently behind bars while awaiting the completion of the case file and the forwarding of the matter to the state counsel. The operation comes barely hours after three were arrested in Meiganga in the Adamaoua region for trafficking in feline skins including a lion and two leopards skins. The intensification of wildlife law enforcement operations is aimed at breaking an illicit activity that is destroying populations of wildlife in the country and government seems to be tackling the problem head on.