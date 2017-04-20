ALLEMAGNE :: Germany - Discussion: Africa and Europe Between Partnership and Political Interest Veye Tatah, the cameroonian born woman, chief editor of the "Africa Positive" magazine und Founder of the same named association is amoung the panelists invited to the book review and panel discussion which will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2017, 16:00 – 18:00 o’clock at The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung in Berlin, Germany.

#Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung In his book "Europa und Afrika - Von der Krise zu einer gemeinsamen Zukunft der Nachbar-kontinente“ (Herder Verlag, 2017), Rudolf Decker drafts and calls for a “mutually-beneficial alliance“ between Africa and Europe. The call for a “partnership“, and hence for a „cooperation on a level playing field“, is not new.

In a year, in which Africa seems to be a top priority on the political agenda – which becomes apparent through numerous initiatives such as the „Compact with Africa“ brought forward by the Federal Ministry of Finance in the context of the German G20 presidency, or the initiative „Africa and Europe – A new Partnership for Development, Peace and Future” by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development - questions prevail more than ever before: What is the status quo of the European-African relationship? Which factors shape the -so far- rather unequal partnership? How can current initiatives be located in an area of conflict between cooperative thinking and interest driven policy? What is needed for a sincere partnership between Africa and Europe?

The Programme is as sheduled:

16:00 o’clock:

Welcome Address: Kurt Beck, Minister President (resigned), Chairman of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung

16:30 o’clock:

Panel Discussion:

- Kurt Beck, Minister President (resigned), Chairman of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung

- Rudolf Decker, Chairman, Foundation for Basic Values and International Understanding

- Veye Tatah, Founder of the association „Africa Positive“ und chief editor of the same named magazine

- Christoph Strässer, Member of the Committee for Economic Cooperation and Develop-ment and Director of the Discussion Group Africa of the SPD-Parliamentary Group

18:00 o’clock:

Refreshments

Moderation: Dagmar Dehmer, Editor at Tagesspiegel

A simultaneous interpretation for German and English will be available.

The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Department for Africa

The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung has been promoting social democracy in Africa for over 40 years now. The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung goals are social justice, democracy, peace and international solidarity on the African continent. With the help of our long-standing relatonships with political parties, parliaments, trade unions, media and civil society organisations we are supporting the political dialogue between Africa, Germany and Europe.

We aim to share information on political, economic and social developments in Africa. Furthermore, we are enhancing the political participation of our partners in our projects and enable them to represent their political interests better. We are supporting our partners to shape policies and politics on the national, regional and continental level as well as strengthening the voice of Africa on the international political platforms.

FES runs the project offices in Africa with 20 German staff members on overseas assignment and approxiametly 180 local experts and administrative personnel. 15 staff members from the Africa Department in Berlin support their work and organise the dialogue with partners in Germany. Approximately EUR 12 million in funding is available for this work from resources provided by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) each year.

The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung is represented in the region through its 19 offices: Angola, Ethiopia, Benin, Botswana, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, Senegal, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. In addition, FES works with selected partners in e.g. Guinea, Cape Verde, Mauritius or Togo.

