BURKINA FASO :: Forum International des Camerounais de la Diaspora, Ouagadougou 25,26 et 27 mai 2017, Levées de fonds : CITOYENNADES CAMEROON 2017 , cest par Du 25 au 27 mai 2017 aura lieu à Ouagadougou le Forum International de la Diaspora Cameroun au cours duquel en plus de se pencher sur l’avenir du Cameroun, il sera question de lancer la première édition de CITOYENNADES CAMEROON qui vise à encourager les jeunes Camerounais (20 à 35 ans) qui se sont distingués ces deux dernières années dans l'engagement civique et politique pour un Cameroun nouveau, dans l’engagement du bien commun. Les nominations sont populaires et le vote final est démocratique. Le tout est accompagné d'une levée de fonds pour faire participer les dix premiers au Forum de la Diaspora Camerounaise de Ouaga. CITOYENNADES CAMEROON, c’est la célébration de la jeunesse engagée mais c’est aussi honorer la mémoire collective.

#CitoyennadesCameroon 15 PRIX À DÉCERNER (POUR CETTE 1ÈRE ÉDITION) : Prix Douala Manga Bell, Prix Martin Paul Samba, Prix Um Nyobe, Prix Ernest Ouandie, Prix Felix Moumie, Prix Osende Afana , Prix Ndeh Tumazah, Prix Marthe Moumie, Prix Gertrude Omog, Prix Marie Djat, Prix John Ngu Foncha, Prix Emmanuel Endeley, Prix Mongo Beti, Prix Vroumsia Tchinaye, Prix Thomas Sankara.

LEVÉE DES FONDS : pour la prise en charge de la participation des dix meilleurs au Forum de Ouaga. Contribution populaire minimale de 1000 FCFA ou 2 euros/dollars (ou bien plus sûr !) par personne souhaitée ! Utiliser l’un mes modes d’envoi suivants :

EUROPE/USA/ etc.: https://www.leetchi.com/c/community-citoyennades-cameroon-p-lado CAMEROON: Express Union (WATO DENNOUE Martin Djozer); Orange Money: 697 21 04 80; MTN Money: 671 23 66 46 ABIDJAN: Orange money : 09517625

CHRONOGRAMME DE CITOYENNADES CAMEROON: 16 avril au 25 mai 2017

16 avril: Lancement de “Citoyennades Cameroon”

Du 16 au 30 Avril: Nomination des candidats sur la page facebook : CITOYENNADES CAMEROON

Du 1er mai au 7 mai : vote populaire

13 mai : annonce des résultats

25 mai : clôture de la levée de fonds et début du forum de Ouaga

27 mai : Remise de prix à Ouagadougou

MODALITÉS DE NOMINATION DES CANDIDATS:

1) Peut-être nominé tout jeune camerounais âgé de 20 à 35 ans, résidant au Cameroun qui s’est distingué sur le terrain au Cameroun par une initiative citoyenne (souci du bien commun et veille sociale) ou un engagement politique (hors ou au sein d’un parti politique) exemplaire.

2) On ne peut pas se nominer soi-même ; une même personne ne peut nominer plus de deux candidats.

3) Celui ou celle qui nomine présente en 200 mots au maximum son candidat et ses actions en expliquant (illustrations à l’appui) en quoi son engagement constitue un exemple de souci pour le bien commun ; présentation à envoyer à : Infos@da4c.net

Contacts : Infos@da4c.net

CITOYENNADES CAMEROON

CONVENERS: Rev. Fr. Ludovic Lado, Jean Genestar Priso et Bergeline Domou

The International Forum of the Cameroonian Diaspora will be held in Ouagadougou from 25th to 27th may 2017 to reflect and strategize on the future of Cameroon. The closing ceremony will be marked by the launching of the first edition of CITOYENNADES CAMEROON. The main objective of this initiative is to encourage young Cameroonians (20 to 35 years old) who have distinguished themselves in civic and political commitment for common Good during the last two years. Nominations and votes are popular and democratic. Embedded with it is a fundraising campaign for the participation of the first 10 elected “Miss/Mister Common Good” to the International Forum of the Cameroonian Diaspora in Ouagadougou. Citoyennades Cameroon is not only about nurturing the next generation of political and civic leaders, but also about preserving the memory of roles models.

15 PRIZES (For this first edition) : Douala Manga Bell Prize, Martin Paul Samba Prize, Um Nyobe Prize, Ernest Ouandie Prize, Felix Moumie Prize, Osende Afana Prize , Ndeh Tumazah Prize, Marthe Moumie Prize, Gertrude Omog Prize, Marie Djat Prize, John Ngu Foncha Prize, Emmanuel Endeley Prize, Mongo Beti Prize, Vroumsia Tchinaye Prize, Thomas Sankara Prize

FUNDRAISING: To finance the participation of the first 10 « Miss/Mister Common Good) to International Forum of the Cameroonian Diaspora in Ouagadougou (25-27 may 2017). Minimum contribution of 1000 FCFA/2 euros or dollars desirable. Please use one of these means:

EUROPE/USA/ etc.: https://www.leetchi.com/c/community-citoyennades-cameroon-p-lado CAMEROON: Express Union (WATO DENNOUE Martin Djozer) ou MTN Mobile Money: 671 23 66 46 or Orange Money: 697 21 04 80 CÔTE D’IVOIRE: Orange money: 09517625

TIMELINE: 16th april-25th may 2017

16th april: Launching of CITOYENNADES CAMEROON

16-30th April: Nominations of candidates on facebook: CITOYENNADES CAMEROON

1-7th may: popular vote

8th may: announcement of results

25th may: closing of fundraising and inauguration of the forum in Ouaga

27th may: Awards in Ouagadougou

HOW TO NOMINATE YOUR CANDITATE:

4) Who can be nominated? any young Cameroonian aged 20 to 35 years, residing in Cameroon who has exhibited exemplarity in community service/Common good through a civic initiative or a political commitment within or out of a political party.

5) One cannot nominate himself/herself. One cannot nominate more than one candidate.

6) The one nominating should introduce the candidate with a focus on the illustration of the common good actions/initiative in a paragraph not exceeding 200 words to be sent to: infos@da4c.net

7) Nominations are also done on facebook: CITOYENNADES CAMEROON

Contacts: Infos@da4c.net