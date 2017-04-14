   CAMEROUN :: Letter to the President of the Republic of Cameroon:PHYSICAL AND MORAL AGGRESSION, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF ARMS IN THE NDE DIVISION OF THE WEST REGION AGAINST THE BORORO COMMUNITY

CAMEROUN :: Letter to the President of the Republic of Cameroon:PHYSICAL AND MORAL AGGRESSION, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF ARMS IN THE NDE DIVISION OF THE WEST REGIO Your Excellency,We, Frontline Fighters for Citizens’ Interest [FFCI], a human rights organization based in Yaounde advocating in favour of some Bororos largely marginalized upon.

#IndigenousPopulation This people are subjected to physical and moral aggression. On many occasions in the last two decades the Bororos have suffered in the hands of the indigenous population of Bangangté and are still suffering today.

They are considered strangers in a locality where they have lived long before independence and their plight has never been given any consideration, given that they are from the Bororo community highly marginalized.

Your Excellency,

In 1996, the Chief of Bangangté, Nji Moluh Seidou Pokam, threatened to exile the leader of the Bororo community in the Nde Division. He reported the case to the legal department and the case was eventually transferred to the Procurer General of the West Region but no reply is yet to be done.

In 2005, the above mentioned chief seized 53 cattle from two poor Bororo men. The case was reported and instead of the judicial authorities to summons the chief for an inquiry, the men were instead arrested and locked up in the chief’s palace with the complicity of the Company Commander of the Gendarmerie Brigade of Bangangté, Kemadjou Nyanda and his colleagues, Issa Ngu and Tchuole Richard. The Bororo men by name Hamadou Abasse and Ahamadou Garga were locked up for 8 days in the Bangante Palace and during this period, pepper was poured on their eyes and nostrils in order to force them to give up their cattle to the chief. It is also worth mentioning that a man named Dairo was molested on the 10th April 2017 by the same indigenous people of the locality.

Your Excellency,

Between 2003 and 2011, about 5 Bororos were killed and at least 500 cattle’s belonging to Bororos butchered by the indigenous people in an attempt to force them to flee the locality. Many atrocities are still being perpetrated on the Bororos today by the indigenous population.

Your Excellency,

On April 10th, 2017, some Bororos living at Matam Tchoundim by name Dairo Bouba, Omaoro Lago and Oseini Juli were severely molested by a group of persons led by Nya Fabrice for nothing more than discrimination; their property was vandalized and some looted according to the statement we got on the scene. It is worth noting that Matam is a grazing zone for the Bororos and as such their exclusion from the area is a serious threat to their pastoral activities. Nobody was reported dead but many are in critical conditions in hospitals in the region.

This recent attack on the Bororos was reported to Frontline Fighters for Citizen’s Interest (FFCI) as soon it broke out and an FFCI team went to the area to see for themselves what happened. It is worth mentioning that the Bororos have lived here for more than 60 years. Nevertheless, they live in perpetual fear of because of the xenophobia demonstrated by the indigenous population.

Your Excellency,

FFCI has decided to bring the plight of the Bororos to your high authority knowing how sensitive you are to all forms of exclusion, xenophobia and marginalization. We have no doubt that measures will be taken by government to alleviate the suffering of the Bororos in the Nde Division.

National President FFCI

Franklin MOWHA