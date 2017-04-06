CAMEROUN :: CAMEROON: A MEMORANDUM FROM THE BAMBUI YOUTH ASSOCIATION [BYA] TO HIS EXCELLENCY PAUL BIYA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON Your Excellency, We the youth of Bambui, North West Region, Cameroon, unanimously condemn the escalating wave of violence, vandalism and criminality in Bambui and some parts of the North West Region.As a matter of fact, since the start of the socio-political crisis in the two Anglophone regions, we have witnessed with dismay an unprecedented upsurge in violence, vandalism, and criminality in Bambui.

#Excellency Your Excellency,

The ghost town operations are having an adverse effect on the lives of people in Bambui and the region; the economic consequences are devastating. Business activities are dwindling, many more have shut down, and more than 4000 jobs have been lost during this period

Since November 2017 when the teachers strike action started, 99% of private and missionary school teachers have not received a penny from their employersand as result, their families are living in absolute poverty. Many other sectors have been affected by the ongoing crisis. This generalized economic meltdown has provoked a drastic increase in break-ins, criminality and killings.

Your Excellency,

In a bid to force the population to adhere to their unconstitutional political agenda, some unscrupulous persons have resorted to threats, intimidation, violence and vandalism.They have vandalized a good number of public and private property and killed, beaten up, threatened, and intimidated law abiding Cameroonians.

Some remarkable cases of vandalism include the burning of a building housing students in Bambui, and the setting ablaze of CENAJES, the Food Market and some schools in Bamenda, just to name a few.

Your Excellency,

We want to state in unequivocal terms that we dissociate ourselves from these unlawful, unpatrioticand ignoble acts that are intended to compromise the peace, unity, stability, solidarity and national integration that we as a people enjoy and cherish dearly.

The youth of Bambui are responsible, hospitable, peace loving, patriotic and law abiding and would not resort to violence, vandalism and criminality for whatever reason.

Your Excellency,

We are grateful to you and your government for the actions and overtures that have been made in a bid to find a definite solution to the socio-political crisis in the Anglophone regions. We believe it is only through dialogue that together we can resolve the crisis and we commend government’s efforts in forging ahead dialogue with all the concerned parties. We equally salute the great strides government has made so far in meeting the legitimate demands of the teachers and lawyers and we are very optimistic that all the demands will be met progressively.

Your Excellency,

We strongly believe in a united, peaceful, and stableCameroon; a Cameroon whereby its citizens do not see themselves as Bamilikes, Bakweris, Bassas, Ewondos, Graffis, Anglophones, Francophones, etc., but first and foremost as Cameroonians. Our rich ethnic, cultural and linguistic diversity are values we must harness to make this country great and enviable. We are unique in Africa and we must jealously preserve that uniqueness.

Your Excellency,

We therefore are not in support of any action or actions that compromises the unity, stability and integrity of our dear Cameroon. We are not in support of any individual or groups of persons or associations of any kind that propagate ideologies that fundamentally jeopardizes the oneness, togetherness and uniqueness of our dear fatherland.

Your Excellency,

In one voice we loudly say NO TO:

NO TO GHOST TOWN

NO TO BREAK-INS AND KILLINGS

NO TO VANDALISM ON PUBLIC AND PRIVATE PROPERTY

NO TO COMPROMISE THE EDUCATION AND FUTURE OF THE YOUTH FOR POLITICAL REASONS

NO TO ATTACKS, THREATS AND INTIMIDATION ON PUPILS, STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND PARENTS

NO TO USE OF VIOLENCE, THREATS AND INTIMIDATION IN A BID TO FORCE THE POPULATION TO ADHERE TO AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL POLITICAL AGENDA

Your Excellency,

In one voice we proudly say YES TO:

YES, TO ONE AND INDIVISIBLE CAMEROON

YES, TO UNITY IN DIVERSITY

YES, TO PEACEFUL COHABITATION OF ALL CAMEROONIANS IRRESPECTIVE OF THEIR ETHNIC, CULTURAL AND LINGUISTIC ORIGIN

YES, TO THE RESUMPTION OF SCHOOLS FOR THE EDUCATION OF THE YOUTH IS PRICELESS

YES, TO THE USE OF DIALOGUE AS A MEANS OF RESOLVING CRISIS

YES, TO THE RESPECT OF THE EMBLEMS OF OUR FATHERLAND

Your Excellency,

We unanimously reaffirm our unflinching support to government for the enormous effort she is making to consolidate peace, unity, stability, and togetherness of our dear country and to enable us attain EMERGENCE by the year 2035.

CC:

-The National President of Frontline Fighters for Citizen’s Interest [FFCI]

-The President of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms [CNDHL]

-The Executive Director of the Central African Network on Human Rights [REDHAC]

The President of Bambui Youth Association [BYA]

Thaddeus Ngong Ngwa

Tel.: 651935280

P.O.Box 16547, Yaounde