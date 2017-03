CAMEROUN :: For Frank Boya,It's a good chance for him to defend the colour of Cameroon For the preparation of the tuesday friendly match with Guinea Conakry, we meet the indomitable lion midfielder Frank Thierry Boya,Cameroonian international footballer who plays for German club 1860 Munich.According to him, the lions will do the best of them. The African nation's cup champion also said that he is expecting for a good game on tuesday.

#IndomitableLionMidfielder