   Cameroun: La ville de Bertoua sans eau :: CAMEROON

France (Sallanches) France (Sallanches) excamerounais

This shortage of water is in doubt the beginning of Emergence. Emergence always begins with the absence of water!



"To compensate for this water deficit in Bertoua, the Rotary Club has set up sources where the populations can refuel themselves with drinking water"



This is how whole sections of the basic needs of populations in Africa are entrusted to international NGOs.



"These sources of Rotary help the people a lot, but something needs to be done for the adduction of in the city of Bertoua," suggests his majesty Aiba Ngari, chief of township of Gbaya.

Majesty, instead of suggesting, instead send motions of support to Paul Biya. Telling him that all the people of the canton are asking him to run as soon as possible for 2018