   CAMEROUN :: Embouteillages à Bonabéri : Aux grands maux... :: CAMEROON

Mobilizing so many police and gendarmes for the management and regulation of motor traffic is a shame. This is proof that there is a failure somewhere. Because there is no urban legibility in Cameroonian cities and everyone is tempted to do anything. Whether there are ad hoc operations of sensitization and repression by the forces of the order, I can understand. I was in Cameroon just recently, we see the police and the military even at the level of traffic lights to oblige people to respect them.



In Bonaberi to the bus station, the road that is more than 30 meters wide is enlarged without a single pedestrian crossing. To cross the road, he makes sneak between the cars that pass at the pace of a highway. Urbanization of a city is not done on a piecemeal basis. A guideline is needed. And urbanization is not just about roads. And still, what road ???