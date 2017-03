   France- Cameroun- Diaspora: Confidences de mères isolées

France (Grilly) France (Grilly) excamerounais

This show takes its name from some reports of TF1 titled "Un bout de France" in the world. It shows Frenchmen living abroad who make known French know-how and culture wherever they are.

Except that here the copy-paste is very coarse. Since the beginning of these reports, one shows the Cameroonian security agents, employees of town hall or doing trades that are in no way a Cameroonian know-how. Moreover, most of the speakers no longer have Cameroonian nationality.

Today, they talk about single mothers. Tomorrow, what are they going to talk about? Of Cameroonians feymen?