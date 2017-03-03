FRANCE :: SACRES POLITICS MEN ! HAVE ALL GIVEN THEM DOGS? Why do not the peoples of the world come to the end of these people whose job alone is sufficient for them to be recognized in what they lack virtuous. I'm certainly going to get bogged down by the theorists of the idea that not everyone is rotten. They will even quote to me Francois Hollande, who has suddenly become frequentable, to whom it is now recognized that he had the courage not to represent himself. Is Francois Hollande, from this point of view, a politician unlike any other? Many are unaware that it was pushed to the exit by a minority of slingers certainly grumblers but founded to say that it has misled the presidential program of left which they had supported and which made him win in 2012 against Nicolas Sarkozy.

#FrancoisHollande There is talk of a lie among politicians and that name comes to my mind. Sarkozy is one of the biggest political swindlers. He campaigns on themes that bring him to power and governs otherwise. But why have we strove on Holland? Before him who had already governed as he had announced in the election campaign? The very right-handed Sarkozy ruled with people of the left, advocating the opening. Emmanuel Macron believes himself the precursor of the ni ni. But Sarkozy in power was neither left nor right by the choice of his men and his speeches that were close to a full-time campaign of power. With positions taken in the course of 2012 which unfortunately does not smile at him.

Yes, sacred politicians. The biggest liars on earth. They contradict each other, turn away from each other, turn away their jackets, but look into our eyes without fear. Who can imagine that General de Gaulle being indicted is a candidate in the presidential election? While Francois Fillon, the upright, honest man, said he did not doubt that he would have much to do with the justice of his country. You will say that he is not yet under investigation. Alas! For someone who advocated probity and who wanted to reduce the French way of life because it is absolutely necessary to reduce the deficits, to continue fighting to win this election is synonymous with having given his face to the dog. Where is the shame among politicians? If, as a candidate, he is obliged to flee from that crowd which has become hostile to him, and whistles everywhere, how does he intend to govern France? The French president will be whistled everywhere even in front of foreign guests that it would say nothing to Fillon? No, he wants to be president is worth it.

But why I hustle over France even though the African continent, my continent is not an example of probity, respect for the given word. Where are we in Cameroon with the decentralization voted in 1996 after the tripartite in 1990? What is said about the 2004 decree that distorts the spirit of the 1996 law and puts the regional presidents under the tutelage of the appointed governors? What is being done with the unlocking of the constitution in 2011 when the limitation of the presidential mandate was a conclusion of the tripartite wanted by all for a lasting peace in Cameroon? Paul BIYA lied to the Cameroonians and hijacked his own promises. The same goes for SASSOU NGUESSOU who worse still had written a book devoting his political retreat and respect for the constitution before doing as BIYA and formerly BONGO, revising the constitution to remain president. Charles MWEWA states in an article entitled "Africa: the obsession of lying in politics" that "unfulfilled promises, insinuations, pure machinations have become the rule in politics." The most disturbing thing is the acceptance of These lies by the greatest number "But I add that this is also true in Europe. The Fillon case reveals that from north to south, from east to west on this planet, the politician is one of the biggest liars of humanity. There is an urgent need to rethink politics and to withdraw from it all professionalism, because those who live in it constantly blur.