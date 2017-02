   CAMEROUN :: Justice populaire : La mise en garde de la Cour suprême :: CAMEROON

France (Vovray-en-Bornes) France (Vovray-en-Bornes) excamerounais

I dream when I read what Daniel Mekobe Sone

In France, to cite just this case, the judicial chain puts pressure on political power to give more means to justice to act efficiently.

In Cameroon, this Daniel M. S. rather warns those who claim justice.



Teachers have no right to go on strike because they claim their dues. To this end, he cites international conventions on education. And when this same convention will one day index Cameroon, we will accuse it of manipulation



The weary populations of waiting to be compensated must not show their anger



In short, you have to close your mouth like in North Korea



Instead of questioning the inefficiency of the rule of law and even of its absence, he frogs in the blur



In Cameroon, when nothing works, you point your finger in the void, the nothingness. And when something seems to work, it's thanks to Paul Biya