   CAMEROUN :: Accident ferroviaire : Des rapports accusent Camrail :: CAMEROON

France (Veigy-Foncenex) France (Veigy-Foncenex) excamerounais

As I already said in a previous post, in any country in the world, cameraman leaders, including principals, would be under investigation. But as always in Cameroon, as Cameroonians were made to believe that poor Monique Koumateke was responsible for her death and her babies in Laquintinie, that Vanessa Tchatchou herself steal her child, we still want to make believe Cameroonians That the passengers of this train are responsible for this catastrophe. At best, we want to silence them with compensation without tail or head

In passing, why do not we also entrust Bolloré with the camair-Co ???

On this case, the only justice seized today is French. And the family of this French victim will be 100 times more compensated than all Cameroonian victims and their families



Alas, the beating of Theo by the French police moves on this forum more than this disaster