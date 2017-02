France (Veigy-Foncenex) France (Veigy-Foncenex) excamerounais

Little girl, rest in peace !!!

This case is very serious to lend to controversy. But the death of this girl and the distress of her poor mother go very little or not at all interested great people.

Patriotic forumists will find that this is in the order of things. Since the events took place in Cameroon and not in France.

Where is the minister mama Fouda who sends the press releases to say that the state takes everything in charge ???

Can not he help this poor mother ???

How can you add pain to pain ???

It is when this family is camping in front of the hospital and the foreign media are interested in it that we will find a solution. And not without saying that it is a conspiracy from abroad to destabilize Cameroon



What are the conclusions of this survey ???



What would not have been heard on this forum, if the mother of this poor little girl worked at a French house in YDE and that is where the drama was there