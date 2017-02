   Cameroun, Crise dans les régions anglophones: Comprendre la sortie de Simon Achidi Achu :: CAMEROON

France (Veigy-Foncenex) France (Veigy-Foncenex) excamerounais



My ex-brothers, I trust you. I know you do not let go of the piece so easily. All Cameroonians will be grateful to you when the time comes, when they will see the changes thanks to you.



Courage!!!



Decentralization is not a car for speeding up and rolling.

Decentralization involves the transfer of many skills. And they do not spread like that overnight.