United States (Takoma Park) United States (Takoma Park) WiseMan

"Beti Dominated Cameroun



This is the list of newly recruited personnel into the Ministry of Water & Energy. Everyone on that list is from one tribe. My fellow Southern Cameroonians, is this the country you want to be part of? Francophones from other regions in La Republique should think twice. As for us Southern Cameroonians, we are going back.



Ghost towns Monday and Tuesday next week. Text someone now.



Mark Bareta."



NO COMMENT!