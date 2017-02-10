   BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon
BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon
BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon
BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon

BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon

BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon
BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon
More than two hundred protesters gathered at the united nations offices (Brussels, Belgium) this friday, february 10, 2017 from 1 to 3 PM, to protest the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon. 

According to the protesters, the English-speaking population of the country is being oppressed by the French-speaking majority. The protest in Brussels was held to draw attention to the issue and demand support for federalization or independence for English-speaking people in southern Cameroon.

“We want the united nations to know that we are suffering back in Cameroon , they are killing the English-speaking Cameroonians, they are arresting anglophones who support our independance” said Mbah Simon, one of the protestors 

For the most part the demonstrators wielded placards with messages revolving around the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon They carried with them banners with messages like: "Paul Biya is a terrorist", "Paul Biya free Dr Nkongho, free Dr Fontem Neba, Free Ayah Paul, Free Mola Njoh", "Stop killing the Youths" etc.

The protesters urged the UN, African Union, and the international community at large to investigate and put an end to the Cameroonian government’s crackdown on dissidents, to release all political prisoners, and to honor the right of self-determination

“There is a genocide going on in West Cameroon, and we need the international community to act now.” said Kevin Elonge, a protestor living in Holland who came to Brussels according to him for the sake of English speaking Cameroonians

The event was organised by Southern Cameroonians in Belgium. They promissed to organize another big protest very soon.

More picts on this link

© Camer.be : By Hugues Bertin SEUMO

REAGISSEZ A CET ARTICLE AVEC FACEBOOK

Epervier
BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon Canada
Stupid leadership
   

Chers intervenants,

Depuis quelques temps, les débats sont devenus houleux dans les réactions sur votre site Internet Camer.be. Si votre site se veut un lieu de débats, cet espace n’est pas, et ne sera jamais, la tribune des injures à caractères tribales,racistes, antisémites et même des injures personnelles entre certains lecteurs qui se connaissent aussi bien de façon épistolaire que physique.

Nous traquerons désormais des réactions comportant des injures et, à chaque réaction malveillante, nous n'hésiterons pas à bannir définitivement et sans recours les auteurs tout en les excluant sans réserve de notre base de données.

@
@
Cameroun 2-1 Egypte, Ngadeu-Ngadjui: "Aboubacar a prouvé qu'il est un attaquant de classe mondiale"(audio)
Cameroun 2-1 Egypte, Ngadeu-Ngadjui: "Aboubacar a prouvé qu'il est un attaquant de classe mondiale"(audio)
Loading...
Facebook
POLITIQUE :: BELGIQUE :: LES +
radios
RTS 90.5 FM BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon Sky One Radio 100.1 FM BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon Amplitude FM BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon Kalak FM BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon Nkongsamba FM BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon Cameroonvoice BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon Fréquence de vie BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon
réclame
LE DéBAT
AFRIQUE :: Allemagne- Cameroun: Y-a-t-il de la place pour les jeunes au Cameroun ? :: AFRICA
AFRIQUE :: Allemagne- Cameroun: Y-a-t-il de la place pour les jeunes au Cameroun ? :: AFRICA
partenaire
BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon
POINT DU DROIT
Le recours en paternité en droit positif camerounais :: CAMEROON
Le recours en paternité en droit positif camerounais :: CAMEROON
RESTAURANT DÉLICES PARC UNE PRÉSENTATION DE Yolande SANGO by SOPIEPROD
évènement
BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon
actuellement sur le site
HARMATTAN
BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon
Les Banen du Benelux