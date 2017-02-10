BELGIQUE :: Belgium- Brussels: Big protest against the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon More than two hundred protesters gathered at the united nations offices (Brussels, Belgium) this friday, february 10, 2017 from 1 to 3 PM, to protest the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon.

#Cameroon According to the protesters, the English-speaking population of the country is being oppressed by the French-speaking majority. The protest in Brussels was held to draw attention to the issue and demand support for federalization or independence for English-speaking people in southern Cameroon.

“We want the united nations to know that we are suffering back in Cameroon , they are killing the English-speaking Cameroonians, they are arresting anglophones who support our independance” said Mbah Simon, one of the protestors

For the most part the demonstrators wielded placards with messages revolving around the marginalization of Anglophones in Cameroon They carried with them banners with messages like: "Paul Biya is a terrorist", "Paul Biya free Dr Nkongho, free Dr Fontem Neba, Free Ayah Paul, Free Mola Njoh", "Stop killing the Youths" etc.

The protesters urged the UN, African Union, and the international community at large to investigate and put an end to the Cameroonian government’s crackdown on dissidents, to release all political prisoners, and to honor the right of self-determination

“There is a genocide going on in West Cameroon, and we need the international community to act now.” said Kevin Elonge, a protestor living in Holland who came to Brussels according to him for the sake of English speaking Cameroonians

The event was organised by Southern Cameroonians in Belgium. They promissed to organize another big protest very soon.

More picts on this link