CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: THANK YOU FOR THIS LENON OF RENEWAL AND ALTERNANCE CHERS LIONS INDOMPTABLES I join with the thousands of enthusiastic Cameroonians who massed yesterday at Yaounde airport and in the streets of the Cameroonian capital paid a tribute to our valorous indomitable lions of Cameroon, victorious Sunday against Egypt of the CAN Of Africa of the Nations) 2017 played in Gabon and promoted to their fifth star. Beyond the beautiful victory so happily gained at the end of an unexpectedly brilliant journey because the absences in many respects of some tenors made fear a rather mitigated release, the hour of assessment for those who wish a Cameroon emerge in 2035, not theoretically but real and practical should be now arrived this Tuesday morning. Why ? Because we do not go on indefinitely to gloss over this beautiful victory only in the sense of the worldly outpouring it provides as a means of feasting at all winds. Cameroon is currently experiencing serious problems.

#BeautifulVictory The video of the famous goal keeper ONDOA who, with a very technically political touch, recalled the so-called anglophone regions is meaningful that the extreme joviality of a victory can not and can not elude the hard reality of a Man, A family, a people, a nation, a state, a country. Moreover, if the thurifiers of the regime BIYA want to make a victory of the cantor of the renewal never renewed, it could not be wrong because it is to its credit that this fifth Africa Cup of Nations is won by the country that " It runs for 34 years without sharing and which will finally organize in 2019 a football competition of this magnitude. But we can still go beyond this simple victory to find him other advantages more than football and social from my point of view. One can imagine, moreover, how much this post can make angry the fanatics of the streams of drinks greedy of festivals that would find him rabat-joy but the idea is to greet the lesson of the renewal that savors this victory. The players who participated in this competition are mostly from a new generation.

They are young talents who have agreed to wear and wet the jersey of their national team against the odds with the sole objective of honoring their homeland. How not to congratulate this beautiful band to Benjamin MOUKANDJO? In addition, the government of the CPDM and other political parties, the SDF, the UDC, etc. Can they draw lessons from them? Does the Providential Man or Men (s) exist? Are there indispensable men? The lions prove us not! The good moral character of this beautiful victory is that our politicians who have been enthroned for 50 years at the forefront of the political and administrative scene in Cameroon must understand that they are not indispensable. An alternation, a renewal of the political class can give back to the country breath, agility, lighting, enthusiasm and facilitate this emergence that we call of our vows in 2035. The other morality of this victory For the Cameroonian youth is that it must seize these lions as a good example of behavior to note well that one can start from nothing and win a good battle if it has the will and the faith.

This presupposes, of course, a patriotic spirit at the grassroots level, a love for one's country, and the avoidance of any behavior aimed at personal enrichment, private interest rather than the general interest. Still thank you to our dear lions for these beautiful moral lessons.