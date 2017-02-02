ÉTATS-UNIS :: Open letter to his Excellency Mr DONALD TRUMP, President of the United States of America Dear DONALD TRUMP. Your Excellency the President of the United States of America. I can not resist this morning writing to you so much your attitude sustains me and gives me sleepless nights. Your so-called anti-immigration decree is the beginning of a new murderous and hateful era in the world.

#UnitedStates It appears beyond the manifestations already very expressive here and there, to every human wherever it is in the world to rise against this autocratic drift, despotic very close to fascism and Nazism. You give the impression of being elected by the supporters of the Ku Klux Klan. The Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacist organization of the United States founded on December 24, 1865, is an organization advocating or lobbying the interests and prejudices of the traditionalist and xenophobic elements of certain white Protestants, the White Anglo-Saxon Protestant (WASP- Acronym in a play on words with the wasp in English) that claim to be an "ethnic-religious" community and support their claim of a "white supremacy" over a very particular interpretation of Genesis 9:27 "Bible belt") and on the racist doctrines of nineteenth-century anthropology.

Poorly elected populist president DONAL TRUMP; Who can reasonably or rationally understand your approach? Do you think you are the providential man for the United States? In the name of what do you want to undo all that your predecessors have acquired for your country? Are you aware that the management of a nation, the richest and most powerful in the world, is not made as you do the reality that made you famous?

You this rich, billionaire who claim to defend the American people are not aware of the harm you do them. You let your inculturation appear in the face of the world because you think that all Americans live only on American soil. Yet you have an obligation to protect Americans wherever they live. Your fascist policy will unfortunately put them in difficulty in other countries where they work freely.

President TRUMP, your predecessor President Barak HUSSEIN OBAMA, in a rather non-tone address to Africa, said that Africa needs strong institutions and not strong men. He pointed to the concept of continuity of the State in a democratic spirit, prompting the African Heads of State to pass the hand, to promote alternation. Your attitude here sows doubt in the minds. You want to prove the opposite. You act as if to say before me the United States have known nothing but dummies. I am a strong president, a strong man. Our institutions are weak. I undo all that has been cleverly built before me. That is your message, Mr. Speaker. Is it wise to suggest that strong men exist above the institutions?

Mr President TRUMP, can you change your mind and come back to reason? You are thus in the process of wanting to redo global geopolitics. You want to classify the vouchers according to their religious beliefs. You unwittingly knock over the dictatorships that many refugees are fleeing. By thus closing the doors of the United States to a part of the world, you reinforce dictatorships in these countries which will tell them you have no choice.

Do you want millions of landladies hunted down in their homes to go straight into the seas and oceans? You will be responsible to history as was the infamous Hitler that you gradually replace with this great unacceptable gap.

To American politicians on all sides, to American humanists, I say to continue the struggle. It is urgent to think of the degradation of this man. It is dangerous for humanity. Let us not allow a second Hitler to establish himself. It will be too late. We do not have the right to say if we knew.