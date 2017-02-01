BELGIQUE :: GRAND Southern Cameroons Protest & Demo at the EU Capital (Brussels-Belgium) There are few times in life when one is faced with a fundamental issue that reaches to the very core of their being, challenges the essence of their existence and their role in community and the world. To many, this is exactly what the Anglophone problem in Cameroon represents in every Southern Cameroonian/Ambazonian. It is interesting that, today, the vast majority of citizens from La Republique du Cameroun including their President Mr Paul Biya, his Ministers & the Cameroun Embassy in Belgium, seem to accept that there is actually an “Anglophone” problem in the country. Contrary to many attempts to label it as a quest for secession, this problem is centred on the systematic marginalization of English-speaking Cameroonians by the Biya’s Junta supported by successive French governments in France and the deliberate attempt to extinguish the core cultural, legal and administrative systems of the former British Southern Cameroons. The current manifestation of this problem, as presented by the teacher’s trade union and Common Law lawyers (The Consortium) and the autocratic responses from government have left me crying for my beloved country. A problem that could be easily acknowledged and addressed has, instead, escalated into a ticking time bomb because of serious government ineptitude and the blatant disregard for fundamental rights.

#LaRepubliqueDu Southern Cameroonians in Belgium are calling for a GRAND Southern Cameroons Protest & Demo at the EU Capital (Brussels-Belgium) on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 13 – 15:00h CET at the United Nations Building situated at: Rue Montoyer, 14, 1000 BRUSSELS-Belgium.