CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Consortium Leader Tassang Wilfred Finally Speaks Ever-since He Took Refuge Tassang Wilfred finally speaks on behalf of the consortium, praises the work being done by interim consortium leader Mark Bareta and Tapang Ivo.He appeals for non violence and calls on Ghost Town to go on.Ghost town to continue indefinitely until the victory line is crossed.He appeals that the struggle is for the future generations, fighting for a just course for the children

#InterimConsortiumLeader