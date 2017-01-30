CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Joint Statement of AGC Leader Dr Cho Ayaba & Mr Mark Bareta of the Consortium Following consistent calls from our people for synergy in actions, consultations and avenues of communications between the various groups and especially between the AGC and the Consortium, a successful conclave between the AGC and the Consortium took place yesterday Saturday January 28, in Belgium.

#ActingConsortiumLeaders A delegation of the AGC lead by its leader Dr. CHO AYABA, the Secretary of state, the Deputy Defense Chief and some strategic advisers consulted with one of the acting Consortium Leaders Mr. Mark Bareta on a wide range of issues including current state of detained leaders of the Consortium and other Ambazonians on the on-going Ghost Town, long-term strategy of the Consortium, areas of convergence and mutual interest, general state of insecurity in our land and the way forward.

Watch the accompanying video for the Leaders Statement.