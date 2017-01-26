CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Vincent Sosthène Fouda " After 43 years of separation, we must admit that our reunion was not stamped with cordiality" The MCPSD finally reminds the Cameroonian people that it is not the recall of the mutually inflicted and provoked suffering that the reconstruction of the national union must take place but by the sincere desire for reconciliation and the common search for paths towards harmonious coexistence, Which can lead to a stage of peace and work, calm and progress

#CameroonianPeople Cameroonian Movement for Social Democracy [M.C.P.S.D] takes note of the creation on 23 January 2017 by the Head of State of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (CNPBM). The Head of State by this act wanted to give the impression of having understood the demands of our compatriots of English expression. Unfortunately this is only an impression because this advisory body in its decree creating 8 chapters and 26 articles already has its own limitations in itself as it is only an advisory body consolidating the Centralism of the nation-state. In other words, it is already violating the preamble of the Constitution of our country.

The MCPSD emphasizes in the second place that, unfortunately, it is not for the Cameroonian people to become bilingual, but for the State itself and its institutions, because if everyone becomes completely bilingual in our bilingual country, one of the languages will be superfluous.

Thirdly, the MCPSD reiterates that Cameroon is steeped in an evil that gnaws at it from within and if no one heals it, the future of the country seems uncertain. This is why we invite the Head of State to take into account the history of our country, its double British and French colonial heritage built on a Germanic base.

After 43 years of separation, we must admit that our reunion was not stamped with cordiality, sometimes a strong destructive potential, marked them. To ignore this historical and fundamental reality of our living together is to take once again and permanently the risk of having a frankness of our population which refuses to listen to us and thus deprive Cameroon of the chance that it always has of Awareness of a particularly serious element of the current situation.

We can not live without invoking our past, since a Nation which is above all a culture comes down to an inheritance and ours is on the Germanic base with two French and English forks. Faced with what is for some a vital minimum, for others a maximum acceptable, there are the secular people with its 256 national languages, with its habits and customs with its culture that reminds us our fundamental law on which we rely very little.

The MCPSD therefore calls on the President of the Republic with him the Cameroonian people in its various components to open their eyes and recognize the presence in Cameroonian soil, beyond the stereotypes, the rich and vigorous English-speaking Cameroonians. We invite the Government of Cameroon to pay more attention to the aspirations, frustrations and achievements of our English-speaking compatriots in both the North-West and South-West regions and throughout the national territory. It is incumbent on the government and the institutions to understand what it means to be a member of a minority (17% of the population) of a present but minority people, in order to give the minority the guarantees To have a majority so that Cameroon remains one.

The MCPSD finally reminds the Cameroonian people that it is not the recall of the mutually inflicted and provoked suffering that the reconstruction of the national union must take place but by the sincere desire for reconciliation and the common search for paths towards harmonious coexistence , Which can lead to a stage of peace and work, calm and progress.