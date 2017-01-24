CAMEROUN :: OPEN LETTER TO His.E Paul BIYA PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON AND THE GOVERNMENT OF PHILEMON YANG Your Excellency, dear grandfather, dear great grandfather of many young Cameroonians. Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, members of the government, at least dads and grandfathers

I write to you very respectfully as one writes to the dummies, not that you are, but simply because it is a historical and serious moment in the life of our nation, the affair of the regions of the south-east and Northwest of our dear and beautiful country Cameroon.

#BeautifulCountryCameroon I would like to make it very simple and very humble because everything was said by Cameroonians in many ways better qualified because living in the country and having been on the ground from the marches unfortunately repressed lawyers to the unspeakable acts that have undergone in Both the nation through its symbols deviated by some and the inhuman treatments that a certain student youth received from a minority of passionate soldiers.

Excellencies,

I have followed closely the last reactions of the government with the exit of the minister of communication TCHIROMA and the decrees of the minister SADI. It seemed to me that you have changed course to make claims less true and to value the idea that a small marginal group wants to destabilize our dear and beautiful country. What is, as you know, a dilatory maneuver worthy of dictatorships to stifle in the name of the struggle against secessionists, enemies of the nation of rather democratic inclinations. Cameroon does not have secessionists, if any, they would be very marginal. The government's policy can not be that of the marginalized.

Your Excellencies

Why do you think that you have the monopoly of the spirit that the Cameroonians should have of their country?

Why do you think that living together in Cameroon should be based on a pattern, yours, which was drawn up by our founding fathers, whom you have never honored?

Who does not remember the resignation of JOHN NGU FOCHA on June 9, 1990?

Excellencies, in 1966 FONCHA was at the forefront of the formation of the single party UNC (National Union of Cameroon) after his party the Kamerun National Democratic Party was phagocytosed by the UNC, the party of President Ahmadou Ahidjo. In 1970, disillusionment was great when President Ahidjo replaced him as Vice-President of the Party. He retired from political life and then acceded to the post of Grand Chancellor of the National Orders much later, in December 1979.

Excellencies, with Paul BIYA He will return to the front of the scene in the Cameroon Democratic People's Assembly (RDPC) until his resignation. 9 June 1990. He resigns from his position as Vice-President of the CPDM and withdrew once again. On 18 July 1990 he was replaced as Grand Chancellor of the National Orders. He later became an opponent, close to the independentists of the Southern Cameroon national council. In 1994, he led the delegation of this movement to the UN to ask more autonomy for the English-speaking provinces. On 10 April 1999, John Ngu Foncha died. Had you treated him worthily? His resignation was regarded with contempt as a non-event his Excellency Paul BIYA.

Your Excellencies

You are in power, you enjoy it enormously but you abuse it. Return humans, humble and fragile.

You answer a people who ask you a little consideration by the attitudes of another era. Why is federalism a problem for you? Why is decentralization a problem? Is Cameroon yours? Cameroonians have no rights over their institutions.

Your Excellency PresidentThe hawkish operation you have been carrying out for a few years should push you to more humility. It shows whether it was necessary that the centralized power which makes you master of everything has enormous limits. How can you justify that Cameroon entrusts you its heritage and that collaborators whom you name use so many billions. It is always to the late that you realize it and stop some.Decentralization is necessary. Regional Presidents must be elected. The central government must retain positions of authority, in particular those linked to the defense of the territory and internationally. Why can not each region manage its resources? You are well aware that there is not an anglophone problem, but there is a general frustration associated with your management.More than 70% of credit authorizers and managers are from the same "large region". This "great region" is also francophone. A little syllogism would make us understand more that this frustration takes place.

When the English-speaking regions complain,

When the anglophone regions complain, the subject is perceived as a linguistic problem. But in reality, even among francophones, there is much to be said in your human resources management. The tribal management of the country has left frustrations that it is up to you to repair before leaving. Thanks to excellence, accelerate decentralization and offer our anglophone brothers a few fold-out seats on the six major bodies of the state. Today, they have only the first ministry. There are things to review. Federalism does not take away national unity. The United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, etc. Are federal states. But they remain a nation, a nation. France is out of breath and wants to accelerate decentralization because centralism is an unfair and reductive system.

Yes, we can review the form of our state while remaining Cameroonian. Let us not confuse the demands of our brothers with the frustrations we have inflicted on them with secession. All Cameroonians wish to remain in any case the vast majority wherever it is in the territory likes to remain Cameroonian despite this opaque and very ethnic management that can become a political project, that of never saying that again.