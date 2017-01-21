   CAMEROUN :: PRESS STATEMENT OF THE AMBAZONIA GOVERNING COUNCIL ON THE RECENT ARRESTS AND ABDUCTIONS IN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS BY THE COLONIAL GOVERNMENT IN YAOUNDE

CAMEROUN :: PRESS STATEMENT OF THE AMBAZONIA GOVERNING COUNCIL ON THE RECENT ARRESTS AND ABDUCTIONS IN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS BY THE COLONIAL GOVERNMENT IN YAOU News from the two Cameroons has confirmed that within the last three days the colonial regime in Yaoundé has again carried out more abductions, illegal arrests and kidnappings of peaceful Southern Cameroonians a.k.a Ambazonians and shut down social media and the internet facilities throughout our territory. The Cameroon Anglophoen Civil Society Consortium (CACSC) and the Southern Cameroons National Council (SCNC) have also been banned. Prominent amongst those kidnapped and ferried to Yaoundé in La Republique du Cameroun are Barrister Nkongho Agbor Balla, President of the CACSC, Dr. Fontem Neba, Secretary General of the CACSC, Dr. Michael Boyo, Messrs. Kah Afumbon & Mancho BBC. The Ambazonia Governing Council [AGC] expresses its utter indignation at these intimidating and frantic actions of the colonial regime and vehemently condemns the arrests and abductions. The AGC calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested and an also to put an immediate stop to the use of these Nazi tactics adopted to annihilate the independent but conquered Ambazonia people.

#LaRepubliqueDu Consequently, the Governing Council calls on Southern Cameroonians/Ambazonians to remain calm, resolute and steadfast with overriding confidence and faith. It urges all Ambazonians to be more than ever focused on the one and single motive of achieving the complete liberation of their homeland. Ambazonia will inevitably be free. Such desperate and frustrating moves orchestrated by the colonial/occupier regime of La Republique du Cameroun are only proofs of the last kicks of a dying horse. History has recorded same with other past oppressive regimes.

In-the-meantime, the Governing Council now fully assumes coordination of all resistance activities on the ground. The AGC announces that the sit-in strikes will continue and calls for a 3-day strike from Monday 23rd to Wednesday 25th January 2017. Press releases will be issued as circumstances demand to guide action on the ground. The AGC informs all Ambazonian parents, teachers and students that all schools remain firmly closed. The AGC strongly condemns the treacherous activities of some unscrupulous Southern/Anglophone Cameroonians who are being manipulated and sponsored by the government with a calculated attempt to frustrate the achievements of the ongoing peoples’ struggle. The AGC frowns at the signatories of the South West Teachers Association (SWETA) communiqué amongst who are: Chief Dr. Peter T. Agborbechem (President of SWETA)/HOD of CST Department of the University of Buea; Mr. Moki Vainder Liwonjo (Vice President of SWETA) and others calling for the resumption of schools.

The AGC calls on all Ambazonian parents/students to reject and disregard the said communiqué in its entirety. The signatories are hereby reminded that someday, they will be called to give an account of their stewardship to our people.

God will guide us until our sovereignty/independence is totally, completely & unequivocally restored.

Dr. Prince L. AYAMBA

Secretary of State

Ambazonia Governing Council