CAMEROUN :: Consortium Leaders says the international community will not turn a blind eye to the plight of West Cameroonians The Chairman of the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium and Vice President of the Bar Association, Barrister Agbor Felix Nkongho have told a sea of Francophone army generals and judges from the military tribunal in Yaoundé that the international community will not turn a blind eye to the plight of British Southern Cameroonians. The Anglophone leader urged the United Nation, the European Union and the governments of the United States and Great Britain to unite in support of the persecuted minority in Cameroon.

#BritishSouthernCameroonians Barrister Agbor Balla Felix made the remarks as he was being interrogated by highly placed Francophone military officials today in Yaoundé. Balla Felix further condemned the Biya regime’s handling of the Anglophone problem observing that the Consortium has made genuine recommendations to Yaoundé over the matter. The Leader also censured the killings and massive arrest going on in Southern Cameroonians and called on Etoudi to focus on getting a swift solution to the crisis gripping West Cameroon.

We gathered that in the presence of Barrister Ben Muna, the Francophone interrogators attempted to put a charge on terrorism on the Leader including what they described as the Leader’s trade in hate speech. Barrister Agbor Balla Felix pointed out that West Cameroonians have been deprived of their inalienable right to citizenship while facing systematic discrimination, violence and hatred from the political elites of Francophone Cameroun.

British Southern Cameroonians are dying appalling deaths and the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime is not anywhere near to end its crackdown on the Anglophone community. The Leader made a short submission at the tail-end of the interrogation stating that “West Cameroonians have suffered appalling deaths, and those that have lived through Francophone military atrocities have witnessed or endured unspeakable cruelty.”

Southern Cameroons is one of the most persecuted minorities in Africa. Tens of thousands of its citizens are asylum seekers in Europe, the US, Canada and the Middle East. The Francophone government has constantly denied full citizenship to the Anglophone Cameroonian and imposes some form of restrictions on their movement. For instance, the Republic of Cameroon has four international airports and none of them is located in the Anglophone zone. Hydroelectricity power dams in the Anglophone region were shut down and the Anglophone communities now rely on power from dams in the Francophone areas.

Since 2016, the Francophone dominated army has carried out many operations in Southern Cameroons using air power that claimed the lives of many Southern Cameroonians. In recent days, there have been numerous reports of arbitrary killings, rapes and other atrocities against British Southern Cameroonians. Thousands have fled to neighboring Nigeria in the face of the crackdown.