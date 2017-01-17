ÉTATS-UNIS :: Africans in USA should not join anti-Trump protesters at any time :: UNITED STATES The election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the USA has become an exceptional event in this country and all over the world. It is historical to have an outsider (someone not from the establishment) cling to this high position. It is indeed uncommon in American history.

#DonaldTrump As this victory tastes sweet and even sweeter to some, it becomes disgusting, bitter and rather unbearable to the others. Here, we can notice and admire a part of the society clothed with pride, satisfaction and elation; there, it is a society wrapped in spite, anger and deep sorrow that we discover.

The winner as the loser have been tremendously surprised. And up to now, everything has been said about this election and the two candidates. Passions and emotions have come to a climax. No one can clearly predict the future. Nevertheless, it seems like things will really get nasty; but to what extent?

The country is going to experience one of the saddest and most agitated moments of its history. How long is that going to last? At what price all these raging passions and emotions would calm down? That remains a mystery.

living in the USA should and must stay away from this Storm. To be citizens or residents does not givepermits to go and get cut amid it as Trump supporters or protesters, as Republicans or democrats. Stay away!

Africans in USA must also comprehend that Trump hasn’t done anything yet. Thus they must not rush to celebrate, to blame or condemn. Wisdom must prevail. As Africans, we know what Obama and his administration have done to Africa, not Donald Trump.

There are big challenges awaiting Africans on African soil. Fights against poverty, corruption, diseases, ignorance, divisions, embezzlements, and mostly against dictators that are often supported and kept in power by some foreign countries in order to enfeeble and impoverish the continent. Please, stay away from anti-Trump’s protests at any time.