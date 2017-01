   CAMEROUN :: Mobilisation tous azimuts pour une sortie de crise :: CAMEROON

le messie

La Rebuplique du Cameroun is obsessed about hurting the anglophones. That is why we must go our separate ways. Federalism will only calm issue down a little bit and then La Republique will start a problem again because that is only what they are good at.



SEPARATION IS THE ONLY WAY OUT. NOTHING GOOD CAN COME OUT OF LA REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN. FREEDOM OR DEAD.



DEAD TO LA rEPUBLIQUE