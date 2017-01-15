   CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1

CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1

CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1
Mindful of the 13th January 2017 meeting and briefing by the Consortium, after the two days meeting with the "Ad-hoc Committee", the Ambazonian Governing Council hereby submits that:

1.) We condemn in strong terms the brutality brought to bear on our people and the excessive use of force by security elements of the regime of occupation

2.) Calls on Cameroun to release every Ambazonian currently under its detention, arrest and cause to be prosecuted those who have tortured and killed Ambazonians and provide effective remedy to those who have suffered under tribulation because of its actions

3.) That Consortium's call for the government of Cameroun to organize a referendum to return to a Two State Federation is totally incomprehensible and unacceptable. A referendum for Ambazonians or any people for that matter cannot be organized with a single option. It can only be done with two and above alternatives from which the annexed electorate of Ambaland will choose what they want. That the occupying power though exercise effective jurisdiction over Ambazonia, cannot be trusted with the overseeing of such an historic act

4.) That the Consortium has the mandate from the Ambazonian people to speak only on educational and legal matters negatively impacting on them and NOT on the future or sovereignty status of the land. Discussions about the sovereignty status and future of the land are

the major responsibilities of Ambazonian Nationalist Movements, revolutionists groups and civil society groups.

The Consortium should enter into talks with all Nationalist Movements in the spirit of the Buea Declaration. The leader of the AGC - Dr. Ayaba Cho Lucas already has communicated this morning this position to the leader of the Consortium.

Done this Saturday, 14th January, 2017 by:

E.B. Febsar for the AGC

© Contribution Of : AGC

REAGISSEZ A CET ARTICLE AVEC FACEBOOK

makita
@
100% d'accord avec vous,moi je prefère vivre illégalement à l'ambazonia que passer encore une seule seconde chez BIYA et sa troupe de poltrons
   

Chers intervenants,

Depuis quelques temps, les débats sont devenus houleux dans les réactions sur votre site Internet Camer.be. Si votre site se veut un lieu de débats, cet espace n’est pas, et ne sera jamais, la tribune des injures à caractères tribales,racistes, antisémites et même des injures personnelles entre certains lecteurs qui se connaissent aussi bien de façon épistolaire que physique.

Nous traquerons désormais des réactions comportant des injures et, à chaque réaction malveillante, nous n'hésiterons pas à bannir définitivement et sans recours les auteurs tout en les excluant sans réserve de notre base de données.

@
@
Burkina Faso 1-1 Cameroun: Les excuses de la CAF et du COCAN
Burkina Faso 1-1 Cameroun: Les excuses de la CAF et du COCAN
Facebook
SOCIETE :: CAMEROUN :: LES +
radios
RTS 90.5 FM CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1 Sky One Radio 100.1 FM CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1 Amplitude FM CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1 Kalak FM CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1 Nkongsamba FM CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1 Cameroonvoice CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1 Fréquence de vie CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1
réclame
LE DéBAT
AFRIQUE :: Allemagne- Cameroun: Y-a-t-il de la place pour les jeunes au Cameroun ? :: AFRICA
AFRIQUE :: Allemagne- Cameroun: Y-a-t-il de la place pour les jeunes au Cameroun ? :: AFRICA
partenaire
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1
POINT DU DROIT
Les conditions d'annulation d'un mariage au Cameroun :: CAMEROON
Les conditions d'annulation d'un mariage au Cameroun :: CAMEROON
    
Sylvie DANG LAMÉRICAINE INVITÉE SOPIEPROD
évènement
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1
actuellement sur le site
L'éQUATION
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1
    
    
Les Banen du Benelux