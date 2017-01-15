   CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: AGC Press Statement - 1

Mindful of the 13th January 2017 meeting and briefing by the Consortium, after the two days meeting with the "Ad-hoc Committee", the Ambazonian Governing Council hereby submits that:
#AmbazonianGoverningCouncil 1.) We condemn in strong terms the brutality brought to bear on our people and the excessive use of force by security elements of the regime of occupation
2.) Calls on Cameroun to release every Ambazonian currently under its detention, arrest and cause to be prosecuted those who have tortured and killed Ambazonians and provide effective remedy to those who have suffered under tribulation because of its actions
3.) That Consortium's call for the government of Cameroun to organize a referendum to return to a Two State Federation is totally incomprehensible and unacceptable. A referendum for Ambazonians or any people for that matter cannot be organized with a single option. It can only be done with two and above alternatives from which the annexed electorate of Ambaland will choose what they want. That the occupying power though exercise effective jurisdiction over Ambazonia, cannot be trusted with the overseeing of such an historic act
4.) That the Consortium has the mandate from the Ambazonian people to speak only on educational and legal matters negatively impacting on them and NOT on the future or sovereignty status of the land. Discussions about the sovereignty status and future of the land are
the major responsibilities of Ambazonian Nationalist Movements, revolutionists groups and civil society groups.
Done this Saturday, 14th January, 2017 by:
E.B. Febsar for the AGC
