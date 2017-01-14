   AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA
AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA
AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA
AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA

AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA

AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, imp?rialisme, racisme : c?est qui le ?Blanc?? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the ?White?? :: AFRICA
AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the W
Who is the “White”? The first conclusion I draw from my research is that, when talking of the phenomenon of the “White”, we are at the heart of Sartre’s writing. The “White” is not defined by racial, ethnic and religious categories. His identity rather depends on ideological, doctrinal and, even, esoteric parameters. In short, this happens when a given Westerner cultivate inner superiority over all other human beings who do not have blue eyes, blond and smooth hair, and those who have a powerful voice and a backside which is above average.

However, the main characteristics of a “White” is neither the biological facts that he has peaceful and colored-hair and a threatening nose at the center of his face, nor the “evidence” that he enjoys a caressing voice and a sparkling skin.

A Westerner becomes a “White” when he leaves his vainglory fuelling in the backwater of physiologic differences. He therefore makes the final leap towards the greatness claimed by the racist. Fully inflated with his narcissism, which is strengthened by the advantages that the vicissitudes of History and fortunes of life are irrigating on his door, he never question the reasons why he benefits from these privileges, instead he starts working hard to secure them. Those almighty and racist lords are the one who skim the Third World; they are hiding among Westerners in order to slaughter on the name of Democracy!

The second conclusion I draw from my research is the following. I reveal the true purposes for current Human rights-humanitarian rhetoric and the flowery language of international justice. To me, it is a strategy of mystification of love which, in fact, represents an ingenious cannibalism of the Modern man.

Madam Chair,

Distinguish Members of the jury,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Humanitarian assistance is a major wound Humanity need to heal from!

I have point out our historical blindness which leads us not to question the raisons why we are the only ones capable of giving assistance to others, without asking ourselves why the later cannot give us anything in return. It is, indeed, insane to believed that a subhuman, black-African in particular, is worthy of our help; it is immoral to feel elected to help others after a bloody historical falsification. For, there is an identical sense of pride of the needy person which also determines him to help. Otherwise, we inaugurate and patiently construct the imaginary indignity Jean-Paul Sartre has pictured in his works.

Sartre’s thought is a critical esthetics of the Western unthought which govern diplomatic, strategic and economic changes of our time.

Thanks you for your attention!

© Correspondance : Dr NKE Fridolin. Nkefridolin2000@yahoo.fr

REAGISSEZ A CET ARTICLE AVEC FACEBOOK

fils du pays
Thanks for your research. The fact that the blacks just always accept all what happens, makes the white believe that they are superior and above all human being. It is the black who support him doing all those things becuas e the black ist alreay about the ask him something instead of developing it by himself or just have a look at his history, which began in Egypt. The point is, The blacks are still not be able to refuse all that, whites are trying to make them believe. It is an evidence, the black gave this world the meaning, it has today. Racism will not help whites to be more than what there are
   

Chers intervenants,

Depuis quelques temps, les débats sont devenus houleux dans les réactions sur votre site Internet Camer.be. Si votre site se veut un lieu de débats, cet espace n’est pas, et ne sera jamais, la tribune des injures à caractères tribales,racistes, antisémites et même des injures personnelles entre certains lecteurs qui se connaissent aussi bien de façon épistolaire que physique.

Nous traquerons désormais des réactions comportant des injures et, à chaque réaction malveillante, nous n'hésiterons pas à bannir définitivement et sans recours les auteurs tout en les excluant sans réserve de notre base de données.

@
@
CAN Gabon 2017 match d'ouverture Gabon 1-1 Guinée-Bissau : Le pays hôte débute par un match nul
CAN Gabon 2017 match d'ouverture Gabon 1-1 Guinée-Bissau : Le pays hôte débute par un match nul
Facebook
POINT DE VUE :: AFRIQUE :: LES +
radios
RTS 90.5 FM AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA Sky One Radio 100.1 FM AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA Amplitude FM AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA Kalak FM AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA Nkongsamba FM AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA Cameroonvoice AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA Fréquence de vie AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA
réclame
LE DéBAT
AFRIQUE :: Allemagne- Cameroun: Y-a-t-il de la place pour les jeunes au Cameroun ? :: AFRICA
AFRIQUE :: Allemagne- Cameroun: Y-a-t-il de la place pour les jeunes au Cameroun ? :: AFRICA
partenaire
AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA
POINT DU DROIT
Les conditions d'annulation d'un mariage au Cameroun :: CAMEROON
Les conditions d'annulation d'un mariage au Cameroun :: CAMEROON
    
Sylvie DANG LAMÉRICAINE INVITÉE SOPIEPROD
évènement
AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA
actuellement sur le site
L'éQUATION
AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the White? :: AFRICA
    
    
Les Banen du Benelux