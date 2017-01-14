AFRIQUE :: Dr NKE Fridolin: Esclavage, colonialisme, impérialisme, racisme : cest qui le Blanc? Slavery, colonialism, imperialism, racism: Who is the W Who is the “White”? The first conclusion I draw from my research is that, when talking of the phenomenon of the “White”, we are at the heart of Sartre’s writing. The “White” is not defined by racial, ethnic and religious categories. His identity rather depends on ideological, doctrinal and, even, esoteric parameters. In short, this happens when a given Westerner cultivate inner superiority over all other human beings who do not have blue eyes, blond and smooth hair, and those who have a powerful voice and a backside which is above average.

A Westerner becomes a “White” when he leaves his vainglory fuelling in the backwater of physiologic differences. He therefore makes the final leap towards the greatness claimed by the racist. Fully inflated with his narcissism, which is strengthened by the advantages that the vicissitudes of History and fortunes of life are irrigating on his door, he never question the reasons why he benefits from these privileges, instead he starts working hard to secure them. Those almighty and racist lords are the one who skim the Third World; they are hiding among Westerners in order to slaughter on the name of Democracy!

The second conclusion I draw from my research is the following. I reveal the true purposes for current Human rights-humanitarian rhetoric and the flowery language of international justice. To me, it is a strategy of mystification of love which, in fact, represents an ingenious cannibalism of the Modern man.

Madam Chair,

Distinguish Members of the jury,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Humanitarian assistance is a major wound Humanity need to heal from!

I have point out our historical blindness which leads us not to question the raisons why we are the only ones capable of giving assistance to others, without asking ourselves why the later cannot give us anything in return. It is, indeed, insane to believed that a subhuman, black-African in particular, is worthy of our help; it is immoral to feel elected to help others after a bloody historical falsification. For, there is an identical sense of pride of the needy person which also determines him to help. Otherwise, we inaugurate and patiently construct the imaginaryhas pictured in his works.

Sartre’s thought is a critical esthetics of the Western unthought which govern diplomatic, strategic and economic changes of our time.

Thanks you for your attention!