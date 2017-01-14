CAMEROUN :: Cameroon, Human right abuses: The Cameroon military abuse video you havent watched A video has been doing rounds in the Cameroon social media platforms showing police ruthlessly beating protesting cameroonians. In the video police officers are seen taking turns to beat helpless citizens who were made to lie on the ground, rendering them helpless.

#CameroonSocialMedia Old video or not, the fact remains at some point in time the police brutally assaulted unarmed youths and this excessive use of power should be controlled before it gets out of hand. How does a human being sleep well at night after committing heinous atrocities of this magnitude?

The continued police brutality in Cameroon should be taken seriously and handled with utmost urgency. They need to be tamed to deter them from abusing power and taking advantage of the people they are meant to protect. More and more whistle blowers and human rights activists should continue calling to attention the end of the misuse of power by the armed forces across Cameroon.