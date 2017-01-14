   CAMEROUN :: Cameroon, Human right abuses: The Cameroon military abuse video you havent watched
A video has been doing rounds in the Cameroon social media platforms showing police ruthlessly beating protesting cameroonians. In the video police officers are seen taking turns to beat helpless citizens who were made to lie on the ground, rendering them helpless.

Old video or not, the fact remains at some point in time the police brutally assaulted unarmed youths and this excessive use of power should be controlled before it gets out of hand. How does a human being sleep well at night after committing heinous atrocities of this magnitude?

The continued police brutality in Cameroon should be taken seriously and handled with utmost urgency. They need to be tamed to deter them from abusing power and taking advantage of the people they are meant to protect. More and more whistle blowers and human rights activists should continue calling to attention the end of the misuse of power by the armed forces across Cameroon.

© Camer.be : Hugues SEUMO

excamerounais
Pathétique!!!!

1000 fois pathétique!!!
@Gabson,
Toi qui es spécialiste en détecteion de faux hommes en tenue, On attend de savoir si c'est le vrai BIR ou le faux BIR
   
excamerounais
1° Quand on aune arme qui peut cracher le feu et la mort, et qu'on peut recevoir des ordres en se mettant au garde-à-vous devant un drapeau, sans savoir à qui profite cet ordre, à qui profite ce fusil, et bien on devient un criminel en puissance qui n'attend que le déclic pour semer la terreur autour de soi.

2° Des fils d'ouvriers qui voient leurs parents aller en grève contre des régimes réactionnaires, mais parce qu'ils sont entrés dans l'armée acceptent de combattre au profit des dirigeants réactionnaires. donc, un militaire sans formation politique et idéologique est un criminel en puissance

Thomas Sankara
   

