THE SHORTEST WAY TO FREE OURSELVES TO SOUTHERN CAMEROONS MPS IN REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN 1. Your own country, the Southern Cameroons, has a right to sovereign independence; it has a territory with international boundaries, protected by international treaties. Therefore do not even talk of federation, because there is no basis for it! You will remain a minority forever in any federation and Republique, in control of the federal government, will invade you any time you do not toe the line! Why reduce your right from sovereign independence to one of a life of fear and dependence?

#SouthernCameroons 2. There was never any union; only annexation from 1 October 1961 by Republique du Cameroun; all that happened after October 1961 is all illegal; Republique voted in Resolution 1608(XV) of 21 April 1961 against union with the Southern Cameroons because it was intent on annexation and not union; if you say there was a union, what are the terms? Republique has been deceitful in all its dealings with the Southern Cameroons; it promulgated a law to annex our territory even while we were still a UN Trust Territory; it claims that there is a union and yet will not allow the other partner to speak as the partner to the pretended union; it is bent on destroying our existence as a people; it has by premeditation destroyed our educational, legal, cultural and social systems; it has adopted their French assimilation tactics towards us, trying to dissolve our identity in its world of confusion and chaos. If you do not know the history of your country, give yourself a little time to read it. Do not read the history written by the oppressor; it is history written to annex and colonise us. It is full of lies and falsehood. Has anybody ever been able to give you a copy of their claimed Foumban accords?

3. All of these evils, it has done by counting only on its ability to manipulate, confuse, brainwash, delude and intimidate the people of the Southern Cameroons. Are some of us not serving the enemy with zeal and enthusiasm, and even arguing that their own country, the Southern Cameroons, should not exist? Lie in your bed and think about what you are doing!

4. Read the French Newspapers and see the insults they heap at us for being so slavish, stupid, vulgar and foolish, unable to say “No” to the torture we are going through; unable to see that our happiness lies in our own country and not a foreign country that is tormenting us every day. Read and see for yourself!

5. Ask yourself the question: Why is Republique clinging so convulsively to the Southern Cameroons? Does it not have its own territory and way of life? Why is it trying to destroy that of the peoples of the Southern Cameroons? Who has appointed them to play god over the territory of the Southern Cameroons and its people? Can anyone on earth justify why the territory of the Southern Cameroons

should not be governed by the people of the Southern Cameroons but by a foreign country, Republique du Cameroun? Why should I help Republique in its self-assigned evil mission? Did we not govern ourselves excellently from 1954 until our country was annexed in 1961? Why do we not see that what Republique du Cameroun is doing is evil, diabolic, hellish and altogether unacceptable?

6. Life is about happiness; about fulfilment; about being what you want to be. Can you say that all this suffering that we are going through, imposed by the foreign country of Republique du Cameroun, is our purpose on earth? What do we hope to achieve through this suffering other than to die in misery, to glorify the enemy! Does it make us happy to continue suffering and struggling every day to adapt to the confusion, chaos, evil ways, corruption, hellish ways, foreign language and alien ways of life? Why should we tolerate it?

7. You are in LRC’S Parliament only for a short while; after that, you become a no-person. Perhaps you see worth in yourself because you are called an MP! Whatever you think you are in Republique, you can be something far better in your own sovereign country, the Southern Cameroons.

8. The enemy can only use you and discard you as a rag; the more faithfully you think you are serving the enemy, the less the enemy values you. Why? Because the enemy will never tolerate the treason of seeing its own citizens serving its enemy. You are being used simply as a mercenary, a prostitute! So when you, a citizen of the Southern Cameroons, so zealously serves the enemy of the Southern Cameroons, such an enemy can only mark you as a traitor. Traitors are outcasts everywhere, because treachery will never be tolerated by any group, not even by thieves! Even your children will forever be damned as the children of a traitor!

9. You have a chance to be a hero forever in the history of your own country, the Southern Cameroons. Write your name and the names of your descendants permanently in the history of the Southern Cameroons by walking out of that rubber-stamp parliament! Be a hero forever! You can boast of having saved your people, but you can ever boast of having betrayed them! All collaborators and traitors stigmatise themselves throughout history; they write a history they can never talk about or boast of!

10. You hold the key in your hands to free your people in one day; in one hour; without a gunshot! If you walk out of that parliament, your country emerges automatically. What is Republique paying you that your own country, the Soluthern Cameroons, cannot pay, not just for the period that you are in parliament, but for life? Tell us what you want and your country, the Southern Cameroons, will grant it in recognition of your Act of saving it from annexation and slavery! Remember: our parents did this before in Nigeria! You can still do it today!

11. If you are afraid walking out can fail, then think again. The only bond that ties us to Republique at this moment is the MPs sitting in that evil parliament. The moment you walk out, there is nothing they can do. Can they use military means to force you to sit in it; can they arrest you? What can they do? Nothing, nothing, nothing! The end to all our suffering would have come!

12. Dear MPs, lie in your beds and think of what our own country will become: think of the seaports, airports, schools, universities that are worth the name; the end to the corruption and confusion, chaos and endless reference to a foreign country; think of our flag flying among free peoples; of our own sit in the United Nations; own highways; of countries rushing to assist us and we beginning afresh to build a new and beautiful country of happy citizens, now free from annexation! Think of the happiness of your own people to have been freed of foreign domination, to have a chance to determine their own political, economic and social status!

13. If you believe in Republique, the greatest service you can render to that country is to separate our country from their own. They will also become happier, more homogeneous, and with no need to live in perpetual struggle to colonise another country. And I bet you, our relation with them will then become healthier and a more fulfilling one! Ask yourself: what is the purpose of an endless struggle to join two peoples who are fundamentally incompatible and cannot live together? Is it for their happiness? Then what is it for? Ask yourself! Your act will become a blessing to both peoples.

14. But also remember that even if you do not walk out, it is only a matter of time for the people of the Southern Cameroons will win their struggle for freedom from Republique’s oppression. This struggle must be won, the way Africa won its struggle for independence; the way apartheid was defeated; the way slavery was defeated. Sometimes, when you look only at the circumstances, you conclude, as many do, that the Southern Cameroons will never be free. How wrong they are who judge, not from history, but from present circumstances! When Ian Smith saw his circumstances and the power he had, he declared that Zimbabwe could not be free in a thousand years! I guess the Romans also said their empire would last forever. You now know the truth that all this reliance on force has come to nothing! Know therefore that no matter how unable you think the Southern Cameroons is or how powerful you think Republique is, history will ensure the Southern Cameroons is free! So you only stand to gain by being the ones who brought the annexation to an end sooner rather than later. And through your act, there will be no need for bloodshed. Yes, you hold all these possibilities in your hands.

15. God has decreed that freedom is the future for all peoples; that every day that dawn sees only greater liberty, democracy and freedom. This movement will not exclude the peoples of the Southern Cameroons. They too will be free. Why not

be part of this scheme that the Lord Almighty has put down? You can become an instrument of God in freeing your people. Do not allow it get to bloodshed! I guess some of you call yourselves Christians. Be true Christians and set your people free. Make the decision today; talk to your colleagues; resolve to set your people free, in the name of the God of freedom and justice!

May God bless those our MPs who take the decision to set their people free from the foreign domination of Republique du Cameroun!

Long Live our Sovereign and independent Southern Cameroons