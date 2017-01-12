CAMEROUN :: Cameroon, FFCI(Frontline Fighters for Citizens Interests), Press Release: ANGLOPHONES READY TO MORTGAGE CHILDRENS EDUCATION FOR INDEPENDENCE What we called initially teachers’/Lawyers’ strike has taken another dimension. It evolved into the Anglophone problem and is now metamorphosing into an uprising. If the lawyers, teacher’s syndicates and trade unions have agreed with the government and the school administrators have made themselves disposable at the various institutions, What is holding back the students and pupils? There is certainly someone somewhere around the base toying around with the patriotic sentiments of the devoted Cameroonians and the future of our youth. It is true, they say, that: ‘when two elephants fight, it is the bush that suffers’.

#AnglophoneTeachers The fight yet remains a cool war because the opponent is hiding, manipulating the ignorant to believe in ideologies that could easily be called; ‘wild dreams’.

The fact that the leader of this opposition is still hiding makes the whole situation a time bomb as days go by. I mind yet the cold grue of terror I get from it when I imagine the consequences.

The Government therefore certainly seems to have been making negotiations with the wrong people whom we can only call ; ‘enemies of progress’

Enemies because they are depriving the youths from a basic human right – education, which is the basis for the exercise of all other human rights.

We are in a democracy and if any idea has to be adopted, it must be tabled, voted upon before adoption. Why cry over spilled milk? Our fore fathers made a mistake but we cannot correct the mistake by making more mistakes.

If the leader is not seen or heard, then we are fighting for no just cause. Why be lukewarm about a history that we are very sure of.

We should note that the independence we seek should be gradual and harmless as was the unification processes.

If we say we sacrifice one school year to fight for independence, we wage a war against the government and the partisans of the united Cameroon. Mr. Biya will not fold his arms and watch the unification he worked for being trampled upon so easily. A war may not end in the one year we presume.

FFCI strongly denounces this hide and seek game which the invisible opposition leaders are playing. While not sparing its own efforts, we therefore urge the government to sort out these outlaw leaders and bring them to order. We also urge the civil society to beware of whatever it sows for it is what it shall reap. It is not every Anglophone however who wishes to mortgage his children’s education for an unfathomable independence.

The cacophony about it is that Anglophone teachers who were initially in the North West /South West Regions before the strike and were redeployed as they requested to Francophone regions have resumed duty at their new posts and are functioning with those Anglophone teachers who were there and had never stopped functioning. Likewise the Anglophone students and pupils in Francophone regions have never stopped classes. If we really seek independence, we could completely withdraw ourselves from the Francophone schools to make our point clear.

The FFCI hereby ;mindful of its role as human right defender therefore makes it clear that it would leave no stone unturned in uncovering the enemies of progress for the education of the North west and south west based youth. The clock is ticking and the writing is on the wall; we shall only have ourselves to blame!