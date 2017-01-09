CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Declaration of All Southern Cameroon Students Association (ASCSA) on the need for school resumption on Monday, January 9 We the students of Southern Cameroon, Mindful of the strike action called by our teachers and lecturers in the South West and North West regions since November 21st 2016; Mindful of the fact that we have lost some of our fellow students during this strike action; Mindful of our brothers who were arrested and are being detent up to this moment by the government; Mindful of the need to have quality Anglo Saxon education with all its deserved values and dignity: Mindful of grievances of our teachers and lecturers tabled to the authorities of Cameroon; Mindful of the head of states end of year speech which showed no concern for the raped, brutalized, killed, arrested and detent Southern Cameroon students of the University of Buea and Bamenda, Hereby make the following declarations:

#PresidentBiya 1. We give our teachers and lecturers our fervent support for the struggle.

2. We shall not go back to school without our brothers who are still under Cameroun government detention for they are our school mates, bench mates and friends.

3. We call on the authority that be to urgently dialogue with our teachers and lecturers so that they can call us back to school for we are anxious to get back to school 3. In so much as we must go to school, government should know that only the teachers who asked us not to come to school shall call us back to school. No traditional authority, civil authority, even our parents can ask us to go to school without the accord of our teachers and lecturers.

4. We are not happy with our president for the following counts:

a. Fake promises: 500000 laptops to all registered students of higher institutions of learning have died a natural dead

b). Students are raped, brutalized and some killed by forces of law and order yet he calls us *Extremists* We promise to remain loyal and law abiding students of our beloved country, ready to uphold the moral, educational and cultural heritage and values of the Anglo Saxon education we are currently pursuing.

Addressing the Southern Cameroons a.k.a Ambazonia by Fon Fongum Gorji-Dinka I had no intention to speak out at this time but I decided to do so in response to phone and emails calling on me to speak out as the Father of Ambazonia.

I want to first of all say I am not the father of Ambazonia; the father of Ambazonia is the Lord God who thousands of years ago, created the Ambas Bay, the zone of which geography identifies as Ambazonia. I am only the little creature the lord God used to put Ambazonia into writing through the pamphlets I wrote in 1985 on the Ambazonian Revolt. It is the Lord God himself who kick started the Ambazonian Revolt by making President Paul Biya enact Restoration law 84/01 on 2 January 1984 dissolving the illegal union of our two countries and restoring them back as mutually sovereign and independent of each other again, as they were before the illegal union which was first called Federal Republic and later United Republic of Cameroun. President Biya only realized it when I called on him to withdraw from Ambazonia in compliance with his restoration law. This is proof positive that the restoration of Ambazonia’s independence is an act of God. President Biya arrested me and I was tortured till I suffered a stroke which paralyzed my left side. He then charged me before the Cameroun military Tribunal with high treason punishable with death by a firing squad. The Lord God made the tribunal dismiss the case, but President Biya rearrested me and put me under indefinite house arrest; from there I made my escape into exile in 1988. In 1990 I went to the United Nations with our case and after studying they advised (i) that a Proclamation should be made formalizing the restoration of our country's independence with its geographical identity as Ambazonia; (ii) that a formal request be made for a seat at the United Nations including a request for the UN to put Cameroun out of Ambazonia. This we did. And the UN said Ambazonia's seat at the UN would only be available when our elected representatives stop attending Cameroun Parliament. Meanwhile in 1992 we made President Biya acknowledge Ambazonia as an independent nation, through the Bamenda High Court case HCB/28/92. The proceedings appear verbatim in the English edition of the Cameroun News Paper LE MESSAGER of 10 February 1993. With that News Paper I approached Nigeria's Head of State General Sani Abacha to use his Good Offices to get President Biya withdraw from Ambazonia in compliance with the Cameroun restoration law 84/01 and Cameroun High Court judgement HCB/28/92. When president Biya rejected Nigeria's Good offices General Abacha sent Nigerian troops to occupy Ambazonia's oil rich Bakassi Peninsula. General Abacha offered to withdraw from the Peninsula when President Biya withdraws to the east of the Mungo River. Cameroun sued Nigeria at the International Court of Justice; and the Court ordered both Cameroun and Nigeria to withdraw to their boundaries as obtained at independence. Then in January 2005 the United Nations got both Nigeria and Cameroun to sign a treaty to comply with the judgement of the International Court of Justice. And Cameroun's President Biya signed it saying “I President Paul Biya of the Republic of Cameroon, in a bid to provide lasting peace to the Bakassi conflict, do hereby commit myself and my government to respect the territorial boundaries of my country as obtained at its independence." And Cameroun's independence was on 1 January 1960 when Ambazonia was still part of the Nigerian Federation. In 2009 the Lord God made the United Nations surveyors go and build huge pillars along the international boundary line which separates Cameroun from Ambazonia. When President Biya says Cameroun is one and indivisible we say yes but Ambazonia is not part of Cameroun. Cameroun constitution says the National Assembly President becomes interim Head of State till a new president is elected within 90 days, but when Ahidjo resigned Paul Biya was illegally made Head of State in order to prevent then National Assembly President S T Muna becoming interim Cameroon Head of State because he being an Ambazonian was not a Cameroonian. So President Biya has been illegal President from day one to this day. Le me reaffirm that with effect from 2 January 1984, Ambazonia’s independence became no longer a matter for debate. And Ambazonia would take its seat at the United Nations once our elected representatives resign from Cameroun Parliament. We therefore salute and hail our Hon. MP Wirba for leading the way in standing tall to be counted in support of our people's demand which is summarized in these 12 words: Cameroun Public Servants Go Home, Ambazonian Senators and MPs Come back Home. We are therefore thankful to our lawyers, the teachers and the masses who have made the strike a national one enabling us to have the Civil Society Consortium as our home front leadership. We call on the Consortium to stand firm with the strike till illegal President Biya withdraws from Ambazonia and till our Members resign from Cameroun Parliament; so that Ambazonia can take its seat at the United Nations. This will provide legal cover for the foreign assistance we need to reconstruct our governing organs in accordance with Ambazonia's constitution, and that is our 1960 constitution modified to replace the Queen of England with a native Ambazonian as Ambazonia's Head of State. In this connection we issued one ordinance creating Ambazonian Civil Defense Force to absorb our boys from Cameroun security forces, and another ordinance creating an interim Ambazonian government consisting of the 12 most important ministries. We will appoint persons to head the ministries only after consultations with the Civil Society Consortium which is leading the Home Front Activities. Fellow Ambazonians together let us pray to our most merciful and everlasting Father almighty, to glorify Himself early by giving us victory sooner than later. This we pray in the name and through the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ; Now and for evermore Amen.

Thank you Father.

BIYA CONFUSE, SENDS GARGA HARMAN AS YANG, FAME NDONGO AND CO FAIL By Eugene N

Garga Haman Adji, a northern politician who once resigned his job as a minister in frustration because he felt President Paul Biya opposed his stance against corruption, would be heading to Anglophone Regions in coming days to try to strike a deal with striking teachers and lawyers there.

Adji said Biya had asked him to undertake the mission in Yaoundé on Friday during a ceremony to present New Year wishes to the head of state and he had said yes. It came as the reopening of schools remained in doubt, after the major disruption of last year and a string of failed government efforts, including direct talks, private meetings, threats and allegations of bribes.

The former minister, who is now the leader of a tiny political party called Alliance for Democracy and Development, brings his reputation as “Mr Clean”, which he earned during his anti-corruption campaigns as Minister of Territorial Administration and State Audit from 1990 to 1992, to the assignment. He may also supply the good faith that all parties say has been so lacking in earlier talks and would be perceived as a neutral interlocutor and not as an interested party. But it remains to see how well he would do, being a Francophone.

The task ahead for Adji is, to say the least, daunting. So far, the government has failed to convince teachers to return to schools and lawyers to pick up their robes. The striking professionals have upheld their industrial actions in the New Year, going a step further to call for “ghost towns” in Anglophone regions on Monday. They have not budged from a four-week standoff, in spite of the promise by Biya to set up an “entity” to “go an extra mile” and propose solutions. Earlier this week, the prime ministers held more meetings with different social groups in the North West, as Anglophone elite combed their constituencies, mainly to save the school year. Divisional Officer held a series of what looked like well-coordinated meeting with chiefs and parents representatives. It did not appear the outreach changed much.

Instead, more groups have emerged over the last months, throwing their weight behind lawyers and teachers. It now looks like the crippling protests will expand to other parts of public life in the Anglophone regions. Already, there have been calls to boycott the Youth and National days in February and May, the two most important events on the calendar of national public holidays. In December, Wilfred Tassang, the executive secretary of the Cameroon Teachers Trade Union told us there will be “some major boycotts” this year. The ghost towns declared for Monday, if it works, appears to be the beginning of more trouble.

Biya has undertaken parallel moves to those of the prime minister to try to resolve the problem, including sending private envoys to talk directly with lawyers and teachers. But the decision to put Adji on the task came as a surprise. Just a week ago, the president appeared to endorse ad hoc committees already at work, albeit, with difficulty to continue to broker peace. “All the voices that spoke have been heard,” the president said. “They have, in many cases, raised substantive issues that cannot be overlooked.”

Adji’s task is unclear and how far he can go is even more doubtful. The lawyers have for some time added federalism to their demands, posing a constitutional and political problem that Adji may be unqualified to negotiate. Biya himself did not seem ready to deal with federalism when he addressed the problem for the first time on 31 December, in the speech that inspired hope but promised no immediate action. “We should remain open to constructive ideas, to the exclusion, however, of those that would affect the form of our State,” he said.