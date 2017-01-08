CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: FFCI DECLARATION ON THE CURRENT SITUATION IN BAMENDA We the Frontline Fighters for Citizens Interest (FFCI) - “a human right defense Organization”, strongly condemn the manipulation of some ignorant Citizens by teachers, lawyers and political opposition Actors to achieve their Public demonstrations in the North West and South West Regions.

#StrikeActions The lawyers and teachers may have been right in their motives and initial aims but cunningly used the wrong actors (Radical groups).

The FFCI carefully followed the strike actions and must comment that the teachers and the lawyers used and are still trying to use the vulnerable and most available citizens [the unemployed] to achieve their unlawful demonstrations.

We dare to say, but must say; these citizens deeply implicated the main opposition party (Social Democratic Front SDF). We don’t stand on any ground to blame the SDF chairman but watched him authorizing the traders and teachers to hold on with the strike action during the festive period and continue then after.

According to the FFCI national president, Mr. Mowha Franklin, after a face to face discussion with Fru Ndi on the 18th Dec. 2016, he seemed to be the switch to the strike actions both in the North West and South West regions.We doubt why he could not organize his own manifestations or uprising but wait for the teachers and lawyers to start changing the teachers and lawyers demands into his quest for federalism.Thereby confusing citizens of their immediate needs.

As a slogan, the teachers say; behind their curtains “e go bad today”, Misleading, influencing and supporting while within their shells the final perpetrators of their unexplained actions. This is a clear indication that they are not sure of themselves and could be considered troublers of public order.

How many teachers were amongst those arrested and detained in the looting, robbery and aggression scenes that accompanied the strike action? Why will one swallow a pear seed when he knows his anus is not big enough to pass it out?

We do not rush into southern Cameroon/Western Cameroon Crisis. We however watched the National flag being brought down and finally burnt by individuals whom we finally classified as completely uneducated and influenced. If Southern Cameroon wants to be heard, why can’t they make themselves visible civilized and courageous? The reunion of Cameroon was a peaceful and highly welcome occasion and if there has to be a separation, it should be done on the table and by eligible elite and not vandals, whatever be the atmosphere.

We went a long way to see that the detainees in Bamenda were released in collaboration of the authorities on bail.

We the FFCI therefore urge the Cameroonian judiciary system to charge the teachers and lawyers to pay not only for the physical but also the social and economic damages registered all along the strike actions of both public and private property.

Nevertheless, the Forces of law and order must revise and improve on their methods of intervention. They should make sure that the civilians they arrest are those caught in action and not just pick up innocent citizens to justify their presence on the field.

FFCI is particularly concerned because in its capacity as a defender of human interest, it also has a primary role to promote education which is a fundamental human right and essential for the exercise of all other human rights.

We therefore call upon both the Cameroonian government and the protestors to know that we are seriously violating the normative instruments laid down by UNESCO; promoting and developing the right of every person to enjoy access to education of good quality, without discrimination and exclusion. These instruments bear witness to the great importance that member states and the international community attach to the normative action for realizing the right to education.

FFCI therefore observing actively, urges the government of Cameroon to fulfill within the shortest frame of time its political and legal obligations vis a vis providing education of good quality and to implement and monitor more effectively educational strategies in action and not only on paper.

Secretary General of FFCI, Me. Onward Erica

