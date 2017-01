   CAMEROUN :: Emeutes de Bamenda : Fru Ndi exige la libération des jeunes grévistes :: CAMEROON

ngwafang

@ Excamerounais. I used to respect you but you have decided not to reason as most of our French speaking Cameroonians.

Please know that when we are talking about culture identity, we are not limited to the manner of burying people, celebrating new born babies, ritual enthronement, etc. This is purely the African world view that has nothing to do with NW-SW relationship. Here we are referring to the perception of governance, perception of justice (equity), transparency, our educational system, legal procedures (cross examination in during adjudication, presumption of innocence, obligatory bailing, etc.) These are certain freedoms that all peoples of English expression in the world share. These are foreign to all French speaking people all over the world. Example is that you do not perceive such tangible elements.