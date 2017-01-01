CAMEROUN :: MESSAGE TO THE NATION, DEC. 31, 2016, BY NFOR, NGALA NFOR, NATIONAL CHAIRMAN (SCNC) :: CAMEROON Fellow Citizens of the Southern Cameroons, My Dear Countrymen, In the name of the Almighty God who created us a free people and gave us this land, the Southern Cameroons, as our eternal heritage, I warmly greet you all.

#RépubliqueDuCameroun We salute all nationals of the Southern Cameroons, at home and abroad, for the unity and the remarkable continuing Resistance in the face of the enemy’s slaughter of our people. We salute everyone for the continuing protests all over the globe to make known the already 55-year long common terrible suffering of the people of Southern Cameroons under the annexation and brutal colonial occupation and oppression of République du Cameroun.

Let us solemnly pause for a minute of silence in memory of yet another batch of our valiant unarmed children butchered by the annexationist Yaoundé regime this year while peacefully demonstrating in defence of our inalienable right to self-determination. These young men were cowardly murdered in cold blood. We have given each of them a befitting hero’s burial for the great sacrifice they made to hasten the Day of our inevitable Freedom. For the supreme price they have paid for our freedom as a people, they will be counted among our brave countrymen who have suffered, and those still to suffer, martyrdom at the hands of a brutish colonizer feeding on the innocent blood of our people. We solemnly pledge to carry on the Struggle in self-defence of our Homeland, come what may, and no matter how long that will take, until we achieve FREEDOM and INDEPENDENCE! We dare the Yaoundé Pharaoh to continue with his genocide programme until we are all exterminated, because even if there is just one Countryman still standing he will fight on to the bitter end. We will not give up! We will not surrender! We will not be vanquished! With Truth, Legality and the Creator God on our side victory is ours!

In my message to you at the end of last year 2015, I called on us all to be united, stand strong and courageous so as to make 2016 a year with a difference in our historic, valiant onward legitimate Struggle for self-determination. I also called on all of us to be united and strong in the defence of our Homeland, and in the uncompromising assertion of our right over every inch of it. Without doubt, the year 2016 will be remembered as the year when the anger, pent up frustrations and bitterness against continuing brutal oppression, domination and repression by the Yaoundé colonial regime boiled over and opened a new phase in our collective Resistance against a depraved colonizer bent on caging us as slaves until the end of time and looting and plundering our resources and wealth. Let the fair and conscientious world know that the fires of Resistance against colonization by the adjacent State of République du Cameroun, ex-French Cameroun, re-ignited this time around by our perceptive and insightful lawyers and teachers, will continue to burn for decades to come if needs be, until our Homeland and its people become free, like all other peoples of the world.

The Yaoundé colonial regime instituted in our Homeland a colonial system run by a network of its colonial functionaries, civil, military and police. Under cover of that colonization, the colonizer has proceeded with a consistent pattern of reliably attested egregious human rights violations and the economic rape of our Homeland for over half a century. Making abusive and unprincipled use of its military and applying its policy of generalised military terrorization in our Homeland, the colonizer, determined to make us their footstool, has sought to impose on us its dreadful legal, educational, political, administrative and cultural systems and way of life.

République du Cameroun protects its own people and then crosses the frontier and kills, rapes, tortures, abducts, disappears and maims our people and seeks to completely destroy us as a people. The people of République du Cameroun raise their flag and then prevent us from raising our own. To add injury to insult, the colonizer unleashes terror on us to force us to respect its flag and other symbols, and to yield obedience to his imposed proconsuls. République du Cameroun celebrates its national day but bans our own. It exercises and enjoys the rights that go with statehood and suppress our inalienable right to statehood. It carries on with its life in its own territory, but unlawfully crosses the frontier and presumes to impose its hideous will and ways on us. It seeks to deny us our country, history, culture, heritage and name, and has constantly insulted us as ‘les anglofools’, ‘les Biafrais’, ‘les enemis dans la maison’, ‘les Nigerians’, ‘les apatrides’, ‘les abandonés par les Anglais’, ‘ces gens-là’, etc etc.

The Southern Cameroons is an Anglophone country in the same way as Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, America etc. is. The term ‘Anglophone’ in our context does not refer to the language competency of an individual but to the country concerned as having English as its language of public administration, English as its language of educational, judicial and legislative systems. A person from an English-speaking country is one from an Anglophone country even though he might not speak English; and a person from a French-speaking country is from a Francophone country even if he might speak English. Language proficiency does not change the territorial attachment of a person, for if that were so a citizen of République du Cameroun who speaks Mandarin would become a Chinese or who speaks English would become say a Nigerian, Kenyan, or even American. All derogatory labels by the Yaoundé colonial regime must be rejected and all dehumanising treatment resisted at all cost. Never kneel down! Stand tall! Mental decolonisation is the key to our collective freedom, dignity and independence which will enhance our humanity and identity.

République du Cameroun is a former UN Trust territory like British Southern Cameroons. It has no right, whatsoever, to annex our Homeland and to forcibly prevent us from asserting our right to national sovereignty. We say NO! NO! NO! to annexation, foreign domination and alien rule by République du Cameroun. We shall and must live our own life on our territory according to our own state culture, values, belief and way of life.

Fellow Southern Cameroonians,

Annexation, foreign domination and alien rule by République du Cameroun must end. This is the challenge of our time! History and the call of duty to our Homeland demand our conjoint efforts more than ever before to end this universally proscribed evil. Ian Smith once boasted that Zimbabwe would not be free even in 1000 years. Zimbabwe was free in less than 10 years after his boast. We can therefore rest assured that by the grace of God victory is ours sooner than later. History teaches us that every human product has its expiring date buried in the product and truth will always triumph over falsehood, justice over injustice, and goodness over evil. There is a time for everything. Every beginning has an end. And every colonisation its doom’s day!

But remember this. Our victory, sooner rather than later, depends on what we do to set our country and people free. Our freedom will not come through some magic or the intervention of some international body. The international community defends and confirms the right and will of any people who make it effective. This comes from strong faith in our inherent right to be free, our equality with all free humanity and our determination to rise and defend our identity and to govern ourselves. To surrender to foreign domination, oppression and alien rule is to betray divine will for us as a people with equal rights and dignity. Our victory is guaranteed for we stand on the side of truth, legality and progressive history.

My Dear Compatriots,

People who choose to stand outside the bounds of history betray themselves and make themselves slaves of evil forces. The lesson of history is that no colonised or oppressed people ever goes begging the oppressor to tinker with his constitution and to give selected individuals among the oppressed people appointive office and political space within the colonial system. The battle cry has always been simple –Freedom! Moses did not beg Pharaoh to amend the constitution of Egypt to give him appointive office in Egypt and to accommodate the Israelites. The battle cry was simple and emphatic, “Let my People Go!” The National Council of the Southern Cameroons again calls on République du Cameroun to dismantle forthwith its colonial set-up in the Southern Cameroons, to immediately withdraw its colonial personnel and forces from our Homeland and to respect its inherited international boundary.

This is our time! The battle cry is RESTORATION and INDEPENDENCE! In the unlikely event of République du Cameroun pleading even for a confederacy, it would be a plea coming a little too late. Our ready answer will be NO! NO! The endless beastly treatment and fraudulent conduct we have had these past fifty five years from République du Cameroun, is something no other people on earth would possibly acquiesce in or endure. We simply demand to be left alone. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

In the light of our exclusive established personalities under international law we re-iterate that any dialogue or negotiation between Southern Cameroons and Republique du Cameroun must be umpired by the UN. Their characteristic bad faith makes the devil a saint!

I seize this opportunity to invite our religious leaders to truly preach Christ the master of freedom, justice and enduring peace who came to set those in bondage free and to enable man live in happiness according to God’s will. I invite them as the Lord’s shepherds to courageously stand side by side with the colonised and oppressed people of the Southern Cameroons in defence of the truth, in proclaiming God’s liberation theology, and in strongly decrying institutionalised injustice, organised endless massacres, rapes, tortures, maiming, abductions, and disappearances of our people. We salute those who have not been silent. The silence of any man of God in the face of these unspeakable evils is apt to be interpreted as complicity. We need our own Moses, Desmond Tutu; Martin Luther King Jr. now for tomorrow will be too late!

I salute the renewed consciousness in our valiant youths and the intergenerational responsibility they have gallantly assumed. I adorn their caps with the red father! I call on our women, the dynamic mothers of our Homeland, not to sit on the fence. They are duty-bound, like the Biblical Queen Esther who took determined steps to save her people in Babylon, to throw their full weight behind the ongoing Resistance to save our people from extermination and our Homeland from extinguishment. Nothing overcomes oppression more than focused and purposeful solidarity against a common enemy. We must intensify the Resistance so as to put the Southern Cameroons, within the shortest possible time, on the map of the free world. This is our patriotic duty!

Let me also seize this opportunity to remind the Traditional Rulers and thinking heads of our land as well as the political elite and the politicians that the Southern Cameroons today stands at the crossroads of history. The challenge we face today is far more daunting than the one faced by our political fore-fathers in Nigeria in 1953. Being patriots of high calibre they did not think of selfish interest. They placed our people and our Homeland at the forefront of their well-informed and strategic action. They walked out of the Nigerian legislatures in Enugu and Lagos and returned to our people with whom, in selfless sacrifice, they built the Southern Cameroons nation.

Proud of this historic and patriotic act the SCNC addressed a Memorandum to you the MPs and Senators on November 14, 2016 calling on you to save your people by learning from history and to withdraw from la Republique parliament and move to Buea. Before that November session ended a dynamic and patriotic MP, Hon Joseph Wirba, proud of whom he is and fired up, made history when he in Parliament nailed fear to the cross and courageously told la Republique

establishment that Southern Cameroonians have had enough of their injustices. He is today hailed all over the land.

How many more souls, and for how much long, most the chains and shackles be on our necks and feet before our Traditional Rulers, politicians and thinking heads come to terms with the mournful song of our people crying out, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” If by nature’s law the lion never gives birth to sheep, where, in our age, are the Endeleys, Fonchas, Ndzis, Fon Achirimbis, and Chief Nyentis, who in the 1950s wrote the name of British Southern Cameroons in gold on the rock of history? Let men and women of timber and calibre prove their worth now. Let us overcome the monster fear, the number one enemy of man. Fear must be killed lest it kills us!

We take judicious note of the barbaric destruction by Republique du Cameroun establishment of the monument built in Douala in honour of J. N. Foncha. As Fru Ndi, a Southern Cameroonian, was in 1992 at gun point robbed of victory in the Presidential election, this recent malicious act has confirmed and re-enforced the fact that we belong apart thus inherently incompatible. We have crossed the Rubicon!

My Dear Fellow Countrymen,

We are condemned by international law, the law of nature and the law of self-preservation to defend and protect ourselves by asserting total control over our territory. We reject the enemy in every way, aspect, manifestation, symbol and symbolism. The Southern Cameroons map, flag and other of our national symbols, including pictures of the makers of the Southern Cameroons from 1954 to 1972 who have been called to eternal glory must be proudly displayed all over our Homeland. Let our national anthem ring throughout the Land. No more singing of the colonizer’s anthem or commemoration of his national or other festive day. No more listening to or watching the colonizer’s propaganda outfit, alias CRTV, notorious for spewing poisonous propaganda generated by the Imperial Presidency of République du Cameroun and its Ministry of Mendacity, Deception and Regime Image-Laundering.

We must redouble our creative efforts to flush out the enemy from our territory by every means possible. Let us all stand up and fight for our survival! Fight for our Homeland! Fight to be masters of our destiny! Forward ever, backward never! ‘Where law ends, tyranny begins.’ ‘When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty.’

May the good Lord lead us to victory. Happy and prosperous New Year 2017.

Long live the right to self-determination of all peoples!

Long live the sovereign will of the Southern Cameroonian people!

God bless our people! God bless our Homeland, British Southern Cameroons!