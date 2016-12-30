   CAMEROUN :: THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS aka AMBAZONIA BIBLE & HYMN INTO HER FINAL INDEPENDENCE STAMPEDE.To the millennial Southern Cameroonians (Ambazonians) Freedom is NOT Given, it is Fought For

CAMEROUN :: THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS aka AMBAZONIA BIBLE & HYMN INTO HER FINAL INDEPENDENCE STAMPEDE.To the millennial Southern Cameroonians (Ambazonians) Freed Now that dialogue between the oppressor and the oppressed is failing woefully, now that we cannot continue contenting ourselves with half measures and keep on waiting for manna to fall from heaven, now that the fettering fever of increasing provocation has reached the climax of vexation, now that the unbearable burden of intimidation has reached the canopy of disgruntlement, I reckon that it is about time all of us Ambazonians rise to our feet and dash into the warm embrace of our INDEPENDENCE either in peace or in pieces. Be you at Bakingili, at Babanki, at Nguti, at Njinibi, at Eshimbi or at Ikiriwindi, be you resident in the hinterlands of the rural resort or in the heart of the urban metropolis, be you resident at home or abroad, imbibe the courage of Shakespeare’s Macbeth saying, “Put on mine armour… Hang out our banners on the outward walls… We have almost forgot the taste of fears… Arm, arm and out! Ring the alarum bells! – blow, wind! Come, wrack! At least, we’ll die with harness on our back”.

#SouthernCameroonsPeople This is that divine-appointed moment for all of us Ambazonians to stretch out to breaking point, to unleash our hatchets against the forces of evil which have eaten into our fabric like cankerworms, which have robbed and robbed us, which have cracked and crooked us, which have pecked and plundered us, which have gripped and grounded us, which have toppled and trodden us to the surface of the earth. To the streets all of us! Men, women and children – young and old like Denis Brutus in “At a Funeral” saying, “Arise! The brassy shout of freedom stirs our earth… Better that we should die, than that we should lie down”. Also, like Shakespeare’s Mark Anthony saying, “[We] have come to bury Caesar, not to praise him. The evil that men do [lives with them]”. None of us should give the least opportunity to our slave masters to tread on our grounds any longer. They have done more than enough damage on our landscape. We should send them packing bag and baggage. Hands in glove, we should all return triumphantly to our native land like Hardy in Return of the Native and Roy Campbell’s “Horses on the Camargue” saying, “With coal-red eyes and Cataracting mane, heading his course for home… Though sixty foreign leagues before him sweep, will never rest until he breathes the foam and hears the native thunder of the deep”.

What shall biographers say about us? Shall they say that we were born slaves and died slaves? What shall historians say about us? Shall they say that we touched our independence with our hands and cowardly let it go? No, they should say that without hesitating, we grabbed it in a legendary display of intrepid. They should say that we took the bull by its horns. They should say that we were modern-day Spartans who never surrendered in the face of every adversity. They should say that we were that appointed generation which restored the glaring glory, the earning honor and the dazzling dignity of Ambazonia. They should say that we were a generation to be forever exampled. Like Tennyson in “Ulysses”, they should say that we defied the tempest and embarked for sea adventure, saying, “Tis not too late to seek a newer world… It may be that the gulfs will wash us down… It may be that we shall touch the Happy Isles… Though much is taken, much abides… To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield”.

The last word to our people

The confusion is in the minds of those who are confused about what they want. The vast majority of Ambazonians want independence. I mean an absolute majority. That is true for those in the homeland and in the Diaspora.

This majority are also those who began the coffin resistance: those who have died, detained and brutalized. The consortium guys are federalist who think they can reform colonialism and adjust themselves inside. They are also the SDF elites who are nervous about the collapse of the system. So you must realize that there is an inter conflict between our people are Cameroun and an intra conflict between our people and a small vocal minority.

Those who are for the restoration of the independence & statehood of the Southern Cameroons People aka Ambazonia are not confused. They are busy churning out flags across the world and in the homeland. The flag scares those who want the system to survive because it represents something new.

We cannot resolve this conflict. Biya alone will do it and he has already begun doing so. The Lawyers and Teachers will see the truth soon. They saw it in 1994 when Biya turned a constitutional conference into a phone and fax exercise. They saw it in 1995 when he rejected federalism. Our people are determined and they will prevail.

Only the devil ask you to leave your Bible home when going to church. “Take your cross and follow the Lord” Hold your flag, wear your T shirt. Those are your Bible and Hymns.

Warnings to MTN, Orange and Nextell, Camtel etc. Your services will be decapitated in you interfere with the network in any way, shape or form. We accepted your previous apology but not this time around.

All Southern Cameroonians (Ambazonians) Pledge: We will “Stand on our feet dying than on our knees begging AGAIN” ENOUGH is ENOUGH

The State Department

Governing Council

For and on behalf of the Southern Cameroonians (Ambazonians) Peoples’