   CAMEROUN :: Cameroon, Dr NKE Fridolin : President Biya to Correct 5 Mismanagements of Buea and Bamenda Uprising by Governmentand set on a New Republican Agreement

CAMEROUN :: Cameroon, Dr NKE Fridolin : President Biya to Correct 5 Mismanagements of Buea and Bamenda Uprising by Governmentand set on a New Republican Agreeme What Cameroonians are expecting from the Head of State following Bamenda and Buea uprising in his Address to the Nation on December 31, 2016? Which paradigm would he mobilize to guaranty the unity and the prosperity of Cameroonian people? We are expecting two main changes: firstly, the President will correct 5 mismanagements of the crisisby the Government (I); secondly, he will try toreconcile Cameroonians by puttingan end to frustrations and inequalities, and strengthening good governance through a New Republican Agreement (II).

#NewRepublicanAgreement I/ Bamenda and Buea uprising: on 5 mismanagements of the crisis by the government

1- Thelake of anticipation from the government

I have been listening to some confidences from some unionists and political actors from the western regions. During many years, they managed to persuade their counterparts – ministers from the East –, that things should be done differently in order to face efficaciously the expectations of the populations of the South-West and Nord-West regions. Unfortunately, we all know the answer they were given: “If not, what are going to do?” This looks like the “law of the strongest”. Isn’t it? Do those people really care about the communication, the cement of National unity? In fact, communication is imperative though it could lead to discrimination and violence, which, paradoxically, insure the vitality of the national living together. For, we cannot reach a national consensus without the constant collaboration of all Cameroonians.

2- The reaction of the authorities of the University of Buea: the diktat from the Rectors

What are the main characteristics of dictatorship in the 20th and 21st centuries? Dictatorship lay in the fact that top government officials do not give speeches inamphitheatres; instead, universities are full of death squads. President Biya is aware of that. This is why he has reformed Cameroon university institution in 1993. He wanted Rectors to manage properly, in accordance with the rules and the laws of the Republic. Unfortunately, his initiative has not changed some Rector’s mentalities.

We have seen the videos where female students were forced by tasteless armed mammalsto eat shit in the campus of university of Buea. Rectors have violated articles 40, 41, 42, 43, from the Presidential Decree N° 93/027, 19 January 1993 (on how to enforce the general police in the university campus). This violation of the law by those in charge of the good governance in public universities is becoming systematic. On 02 June 2016, some teachers from the University of Yaoundé 1 were suspended on the basis of imaginary facts and following an illegal Disciplinary council, in violation of articles 20, 21, 23 et 24, of Presidential Decree N° 93/036, 29 January 1993.Developing such an omnipotent feeling leads top academics to dream of nothing else but the Supreme power.

3- Threats and intimidations from ministers and the “red line” of secession

Thepeople is the mainspring of the law and whosoever you might be, the people’ demands are sacred. The happiness of the people depends on the sacrifices they have made and on thevalues they have negotiated throughout their history. No one should be frightened because of his cultural demands. As the social discontent grows, warlike speeches should be avoided. From 2008 to 2016, the context has changed. How can you now claim the Presidential « Que force revienne à la loi »? Our brothers from South-West and Nord-West believed that some “laws” in or countywhich derive from the “law of the strongest” are harmful rules that must be reformed.

Some members of the regime are also arguing that raising the issue of secession is a red line nobody should cross. What meant dialogue if the discussion is forbidden? Is Cameroon the only bilingual country where public authorities are facing the issue of bilingualism and secession? Let’s look at Canada. Federal authorities are working hardly to conquer the heart of the French people of Quebec, though the later organize referendum for secession. Therefore raising the issue of secession is not an attempt of blackmail. Moreover, burning the national flag is a political action, though it can hurt our legitimate patriotic feeling.

4- The manipulation ofpolitical parties

Political parties had nothing to do with Buea and Bamenda uprising. Some politicians are more of scavengers than messengers of peace. In 2005, during the previous strike in public universities, organized by the ADDEC movement, as one of students’ leader, I’ve conducted successful negotiations between students and the current Minister of Agriculture and rural development and Minister of Higher education. I was shocked by xenophobic arguments some Cameroonians were using and the fact that some political actors were ready to provide us with guns. Just compare the purchase price of a Kalashnikovwith the students’ demands at that time and you will easily guess what my answer was…

5- The institutionalization of xenophobia by the Government

The following is one of Cameroon Teacher’s Trade Union (CATTU) statements: « the immediate recall from classroom of teachers who contribute to the “francophonization” of the anglo-saxon subsystem of education ». Consequently, the MINESEC is preparinga redeployment of teachers on the bases of their linguistic background. What is going on there is bad and too risky. This is a suicidal path towards national integration and the peaceful coexistence of all Cameroonian tribes and cultures. The next demands are a bit xenophobic. Let’s read this: « prior opening of Teachers’ Training Schools in anglophone parts of the country for the native of these Regions; francophone students and teachers should not exercise themselves on anglophone students; the recall of francophone teachers and administration personnel from the University of Bamenda; no francophone students should be allowed to compete in Bamenda Teachers’ Training School entrance examinations ».

Bro., Sis., this is very chocking. How can you recommend that the Government ban some Cameroonian from « your » schools? No Cameroon is allowed to deny entry to another Cameroonian in public institutions on the basis of linguistic preferences. This will hurt our country. Make them speak English; don’t discriminate French-speaking compatriots. Cameroon belongs to all of us. Are your alleged Shakespearian roots more important than our common historical legacy? You didn’t think it well.

II/ Towards a New Republican Agreement in Cameroon

There is a dilemma at Etoudi Presidential Palace: If Paul Biya refuses my brother’s ultimatum (specially the xenophobic one), then he will not jeopardize our unity and national integration; if he totally ignores the demands of people from South-West and Nord-West, then he is preparing for a major Mont Cameroon eruption. Decision should be taken at three different levels.

1/ Now: The President of the Republic should: a/ Compensate damage caused by the uprising (the deaths, those wounded, especially Nwana Sama Bernard and Mrs. Kubui; b/ Free all the detainees and grant an amnesty for the demonstrators; c/ punish those who order armed forces to torture students; d/ put in place a National program where civil servantsare trained both in English and French; e/establish a mandatory military service for youths between 18 and 25 years old, which will enroot republican values and strengthen the spirit of sacrifice among Cameroonians; e/ speed up the “Grandes réalisations” over the country, especially the construction of the Mentchum and others big projects.

2/ In a very short term, accelerate the ongoing East-West dialogue in order to secure what we earn from our history.

Bro., Sis., NEITHER CAN WE GO BACK TO LATE FEDERALISM NOR RETURN TO THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON. Constitutional anachronisms cannot make Cameroonians stronger. Let’s thing our action and demands from a theoretical and doctrinal point of view, before we formulate well-grounded solutions that will benefit all of us.

3/ In a short term: a/ we need to reform our legislation to elect Governors, Central Majors, and so on. Our System of justice must also be reformed: experts from the Common Law and those from Civil and RomanLawshould meet in a Convention to discuss about how to harmonize and apply the different laws.

At university level: In 2013, I have conducted a study on behalf of French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I have evaluated vocational undergraduate certification standards and degrees accreditation systems of

twelve sub-Saharan African countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Chad and Togo. With my experience, I would suggest a Second Reform of Cameroon Higher education system, with a revision of the curricula, specific steps towardsthe employability of graduate and undergraduate studentsand systematic changes inthe management of our universities, such as the election of Rectors, Deans and Heads of Departments.

b/ An effective decentralization ; c/ The reporting of assets and a good monitoring of this operation as referred in Article 66 of the Constitutionand the Law n° 003/2006, April 25, 2006. d/ The reorganization of the Government for a better representativeness of our brothers.

Our duty as Cameroonians

So, Bro., Sis.,

We should sacrifice ourselves to our patriotic ideal.

If you are in charge of public affairs and you are afraid of French or English language, buy a bilingual dictionary and make a language study visits in one of the concerned regions to immerse yourself! For, form now onward, the Minister of Tourism and the Minister of culture will work in concert in favor of a very efficient cultural and social mobility.

A University teacher should be bilingual. If you are a University teacher in a Campus of the East and you are not bilingual, retrain yourself! Don’t bother your colleagueswho use 30 minutes out of 2 hours to explain their lesson in English. Stop thinking that it aims at looking for “ladies”. Stop muzzling them !

You, « francophones » students, stop complaining about teachers who speak English! If you really want to survive and succeed in the competitive word we are living in and English is your « pet peeve », CAUTION: you represent a thorn in the side of our brilliant future. So read Shakespeare and look for friendship with people from Nord-West and South-West. Be their “Bamenda” even! It is for your own good…

If you are an « anglophone » who does not speak or write English properly, study it again!

If you don’t speak French, learn it!

Fellow readers, Cameroon is an utopia. This beautiful utopia is our Future. Let’s make our future be the real cement of our national unity.

Long life to The Republic of Cameroun!

Dr Fridolin NKE nkefridolin2000@yahoo.fr

(N. B.: Sorry, this article is not proofread)