   CAMEROUN :: CAMEROON PARENTS ASSOCIATION REACTS TO PAUL GHOGHOMO COMMUNIQUE by PRINCE AKERE ACHU - President, The Cameroons Parent Association (CPA)

" Communiqué from PTA president Professor Ghogomu: You should be ashamed of yourself, when you forward a false report to the authorities in Yaoundé, stating that you met students, teachers, parents and people of good will in Bamenda, who are mostly opposed to the strike action and wish that the children should go back to school as soon as possible. You go on to brand the teachers union leaders as people who are being manipulated and misguided.

Nothing could be far from the truth. In this spirit, you represent a real danger not only to our people and the future of our children but also to the whole country, as such politically tinted and nefarious reports only make it more difficult for those of your superiors who may genuinely want to engage in frank discussions that could lead to a genuine and lasting solution to the current crisis. May God be our helper.

MESSAGE TO All STUDENTS AND PARENTS

Following the declaration by the ADHOC committee, they have decided to sanction our leaders who were fighting for our good with claims that we students and parents are ready to go back to school and don't care about what the teachers are asking for.

If you are an Anglophone student or parent and you think the English education system is under attack, then now is the time to proof to the government that it’s not the teachers’ problem but teacher, parents, and student’s problem. Maybe if students join the strike to support teachers, they will understand better.

If you have ever gone to university of Yaoundé and asked a question in English and a francophone boldly tells you to go to UB, then you can better understand it’s time we boldly tell them to go back to university of Yaoundé 1 and 2. Looking at what teachers are fighting for, we can see that they will not even benefit anything. They are fighting for STUDENTS and they are plans to sanction some because they care about their students. Am begging on all Anglophone students to start an indefinite strike when schools resumes to support our teachers. Even taxi men and Okada men who are not students supported teachers. It’s NOW or NEVER.

To all advance level students, remember if Teachers demands are granted, your chances into ENS Bambili, ENSET Bambili and Kumba, faculty of health science Buea & Bamenda will be increased.

makita
@
Me I support you all,my name is MAKITA from Anderlecht
boko haram also oyé
   
Epervier
Lorsque suite à l'incompétence d'un groupe de néo colons réunis au sein de ce comité HadHoc,

n'ayant pour seule manière de faire que la ruse, le mensonge, la menace et la destruction de leadership populaires,

et la reproduction permanente de ce qui a produit le mécontentement, actuel avec son lot de morts et ceux à venir,

Le mensonge du sieur Ghogomu amène une réaction visant à agrandir l'étendue de la grève,

Les misérables suppôts du régime néo colon vont revenir en hurlant "on savait " , "ils sont tapis dans l'ombre", "maintenant ils veulent que même les enfants grèvent"

Et la grève sera étendue, et lerégime néo colon va encore ouvrir le feu dans la foule, et arrêter des manifestants qu'ils vont torturer (ils disent exploiter ) et saliver en entendant des jeunes apeurés et sous la douleur dire tout et rien.

Et les meneurs de grève exigeront leur libération avant toute négociation et les néo colons feront la sourde oreille

Imaginez la suite

C'
   
Epervier

Imaginez la suite

C'est pourquoi l'essentiel reste désormais le RENVERSEMENT DU RÉGIME NÉO COLON.
   
Larryking
@camer.be
La signature de cet article prête à confusion. Soyons un peu sérieux, surtout sur un sujet aussi sensible.
   
makita
@ Epervier
"C'est pourquoi l'essentiel reste désormais le RENVERSEMENT DU RÉGIME NÉO COLON."
c est pas la seule solution,ce regime peut rester mais nous liberer!!!!! vive Ambazonia land,nous irons labas demander la nationalité,trop c est trop ,on vous laisse avec votre beau pays qui a le plus grand port d'afrique
   
makita
@
on vous laisse avec votre cher pays le plus libre avec plus de 300 partis politique,plus 200 titres de presse ecrite,vos ordinateurs au etudiants, mais ou au petit movement on tue,on viol les filles,on casse les jambes,on radie les etudiants à vie
le president seul sait dormir dans les hotel de luxe,confisque l avion de la companie national,nomme les ministre et le 1er ministre,decide quand le stade est njoh........le salire est 400 000fcfa mais ils ont les voitures 30000 euros,les maisons de 150 000 euros avec moins de 20 ans d ancienneté
   
Epervier
@LARRYKING

Merci pour le commentaire au sujet de la signature du texte

@camer.be
Faut-ilse méfier de vous ou aller voir ailleurs ?

Le titre parle d'une réaction au communiqué de " Paul GHOGHOMO"
On peut vous accorder le bénéfice du doute et considérer que vous parlez bel et bien de la personne dépéchée du premier ministère au sein du comité had hoc

La réaction est supposée être produite par Prince AKERE ACHU
président de Thé Cameroon's Parent Association

À la fin 'suite au commentaire de @LARRYKING
Je constate que c'est mentionné "correspondance Paul GHOGHOMO"

Que signifie tout ceci?
   
gabson
@akere achu you can strike as far as you want! But don't disturb the others who want to study or to go to macket, to work, to educate their children! You don't need to destroy public officies and goods!

Even if your strike takes a year, you have right to follow your movement!

But you can be sure that we know why are you unable to have a dialog! it's because your sponsors have another project!
   
le messie
@ gabson
You guys in La Republique Du Cameroun, you are the most strange people in the world. You hate us and you have been killing us, raping our girls, harassing us and calling us Biafra every time that we need some thing from you. Now we have decided that it is better that we go our separate ways. Why it is that you can't understand that.
Do you really thing that after maltreating, torturing and terrorizing us for more 50 years we will want to stay with you in La Republique Du Cameroun?

Total separation is our only hope and every single anglophone understand that. Sooner or later, we will have to go our separate ways.
   
gabson
@Le mescie, from where are you speaking and from where are you going to separate yourself? When you say "us", who mandated you to be a spokeman for who?
How can you imagine that you can have your "way" or your "country" ust based on the foolish explanation of "being anglophone" and by asking the so called "francophones" to return in their country? Are you sure that the maority of "anglophones" are living in North/Sout-West?

I know why do you think we're saying that CAMEROON is ONE CAMEROON, it's just because they told you that in Bakassi there is Oil, and you think it's beacause of that, we are speaking about unity!

You can't base your secession on a nonsense argument! What they promised you is false! They're going to give you weapons(they started it) just to make money for them and this war is going to kill many people for nothing during 50 years of useless war!!!!
   

