CAMEROUN :: CAMEROON PARENTS ASSOCIATION REACTS TO PAUL GHOGHOMO COMMUNIQUE by PRINCE AKERE ACHU - President, The Cameroons Parent Association (CPA) " Communiqué from PTA president Professor Ghogomu: You should be ashamed of yourself, when you forward a false report to the authorities in Yaoundé, stating that you met students, teachers, parents and people of good will in Bamenda, who are mostly opposed to the strike action and wish that the children should go back to school as soon as possible. You go on to brand the teachers union leaders as people who are being manipulated and misguided.

Nothing could be far from the truth. In this spirit, you represent a real danger not only to our people and the future of our children but also to the whole country, as such politically tinted and nefarious reports only make it more difficult for those of your superiors who may genuinely want to engage in frank discussions that could lead to a genuine and lasting solution to the current crisis. May God be our helper.

MESSAGE TO All STUDENTS AND PARENTS

Following the declaration by the ADHOC committee, they have decided to sanction our leaders who were fighting for our good with claims that we students and parents are ready to go back to school and don't care about what the teachers are asking for.

If you are an Anglophone student or parent and you think the English education system is under attack, then now is the time to proof to the government that it’s not the teachers’ problem but teacher, parents, and student’s problem. Maybe if students join the strike to support teachers, they will understand better.

If you have ever gone to university of Yaoundé and asked a question in English and a francophone boldly tells you to go to UB, then you can better understand it’s time we boldly tell them to go back to university of Yaoundé 1 and 2. Looking at what teachers are fighting for, we can see that they will not even benefit anything. They are fighting for STUDENTS and they are plans to sanction some because they care about their students. Am begging on all Anglophone students to start an indefinite strike when schools resumes to support our teachers. Even taxi men and Okada men who are not students supported teachers. It’s NOW or NEVER.

To all advance level students, remember if Teachers demands are granted, your chances into ENS Bambili, ENSET Bambili and Kumba, faculty of health science Buea & Bamenda will be increased.