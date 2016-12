   Cameroun, Négociations de Bamenda: Le communiqué du comité interministériel :: CAMEROON

The comedy was exposed and those clowns put to shame. Those governing La Republique Du Cameroun are the greatest menace to peace and stability in that country. But we anglophone, we already know the game they play. FOR US, THE ONLY WAY OUT IS TOTAL SEPARATION. NOTHING GOOD CAN COME OUT OF LA REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN. SEPERATION IS THE ONLY WAY OUT AND THE TIME IS NOW

gabson

@Le mescie, when do you start fighting for this separation? You'll obtain the response!

The state has done his best to try a constructive solution, if it's just a teachers & lawyers problem! If you refuse it, it means you've an other plan!! Yet you can start realising it!



Those teachers who refuse the dialog are not free! They are following some satanic purpose with their sponsors!



It's time to stop dialog with those who don't need to dialog!

first of all, there salaries must be suspended, as they are not working!