CAMEROUN :: Cameroon, Agendia Aloysius: "Prof Pondi . I don't think you are honest enough" Prof Pondi . I don't think you are honest enough. Not at all. You can only cajole those who can't read you between the lines or those who don't know where you are coming from, or where you are going to.There's no need for epistles and academic essays when the problem and solutions are staring at you but you pretend or refuse not to see it. A return to a loose two state federation is the durable solution. This is not rocket science. With a two state solution, the federal government is in charge of foreign policy and the military. That your version of décentralisation in Yaoundé doesn’t make any sense.

#SouthernCameroonians We need to be able to have regional taxation policies. The police brought under the city, control our educational system without appointed chancellors, dean's, principals etc. Have our own regional laws and parliament. What you are proposing is just more cosmetic changes to what la République is doing.

PROF PONDI STATEMENT

In a loose federal system, you won't have teachers teaching students in a language they don't understand, you won't have magistrates taking legal decision on a legal system they don't understand or a language they don't understand, you won't have federal ministers who can't speak both languages. In a loose federal system, someone would not be obliged to be bilingual to get a job in his state. Bilingualism will be limited to federal jobs and for those who want to explore the private sector.

We will have elected governors in our state. We don't need DOs and SDOs. Their job will be done by elected mayors. We don't need gendarmes That is the kind of loose two state federation most moderate southern Cameroonians like myself want.

I may not personally be in support of secession given the cost of lives, legal and financial challenges that may entail. But I think it's preposterous for an academic like you to make a sweeping statement that a minority of Southern Cameroonians are for secession. Where did you get that information. By the way, self determination isn't a crime and shouldn't be and people shouldn't be killed like your mentors are killing our people.

Really sad that you can't say something really tangible on this issue because of the political favours you may want. I must however, admit that you are a very well refined version of Issa Tchiroma. The latter keep spewing hogwash.

That said, thanks for being a little courageous in writing. However, I must draw your attention to the fact that a symbol (flag) can NEVER be more important than a human life. I didn't see your people condem the killings of Southern Cameroonians by soldiers and forces speaking in a language that most of the Southern Cameroonians don't understand . But they came from their hiding making noise about the burning of a flag. To say the least, that is absolutely nonsense.

Our differences go beyond language. It's cultural, territorial, style of administrative governance, it's constitutional etc.